Yan Diomande has chosen his next club amid interest from United, Liverpool



Manchester United are in the market for a left winger, with Michael Carrick currently lacking a specialist in that department.

Former head coach Ruben Amorim made sure to sell all of them, as he shifted United to a wingback-based system. Let’s just say that plan did not pan out.

The Portuguese was eventually shown the door, and in came Carrick, who did a masterful job despite the obvious squad deficiencies.

The way he turned Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu into marauding wingers was commendable. The Brazilian is more of a support striker, while the Dane was brought in by Amorim as a wingback.

United want a left winger

So good were the Denmark international’s performances that there were talks of permanently switching him to the left wing role, while the Red Devils would concentrate on signing a left-back instead.

However, those plans have since changed, with INEOS keeping a close watch on wide attackers. Iliman Ndiaye was among the names being monitored, but Everton remain desperate to thwart the Old Trafford side.

Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig emerged as an option, a player Christopher Vivell knows well from his time at the club.

But given his price tag, United refused to enter the bidding war and, subsequently, Liverpool emerged as leaders in the race, threatening to blow United out of the water with their enormous offer.

United and Liverpool chasing Yan Diomande

However, The Athletic have now claimed that the Ivorian, who is currently shining at the World Cup, is intent on joining Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain instead.

“Yan Diomande has chosen Paris Saint-Germain as his next destination if he leaves RB Leipzig this summer.

“The Ivory Coast international, 19, believes in the project led by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos, sources speaking anonymously have told The Athletic, and wants to play for head coach Luis Enrique.

“The winger sees a move to the French capital as giving him the best opportunity to consistently compete for trophies and potentially become a future Ballon D’or winner.”

PSG ultimately win the race

While there is no mention of a fee, Liverpool had failed with a €100 million package, with Leipzig holding out for €130 million.

It seems the Merseysiders have met their match, with PSG running away with the 19-year-old’s signature. As for United, they will have to return to the drawing board to figure out the way forward.

West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville is an option, but his arrival depends on Marcus Rashford’s future.

Feature image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

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