Pio Esposito: Fresh twist in United target’s future at Inter Milan

Manchester United’s pursuit of Inter Milan forward Pio Esposito appears to have taken a complicated turn. The Red Devils are looking to add more bite to their attack this summer, with a backup striker for Benjamin Sesko high on their agenda.

The Slovenian is coming off an impressive debut campaign, finishing with 12 goals and one assist in 32 games across all competitions. His contributions were vital as the English giants finished third in the Premier League table and secured qualification for the Champions League.

With United set to fight on four fronts next season, INEOS are preparing to upgrade the squad in anticipation of a congested fixture list. Joshua Zirkzee has failed to impress since his arrival at Old Trafford and remains linked with an exit this summer.

The Red Devils are already searching for the Dutchman’s possible replacement, and recent reports suggest they have identified Esposito as an option for the role.

Tailor-made for United

Esposito rose through the ranks at Inter Milan and attracted suitors across the continent during his two-season loan spell at Spezia. He signed a new deal with the Nerazzurri last year until 2030 before being integrated into the first team last season.

The Italian striker was a revelation last campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, 22 of which were starts.

Pio Esposito Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 35 7 4 1 - 1,560' UEFA Champions League 9 2 2 1 - 518' Italy Cup 4 1 - 1 - 187' Supercoppa Italiana - - - - - - Total 48 10 6 3 - 2,265'

The 6’3″ striker’s performances have already earned him admirers at Old Trafford. The 21 year old matches the profile of talented young footballers INEOS are looking to add to the squad, while his skill set could make him a fine strike partner for Sesko.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that United could have a free run at Esposito provided they manage to convince the Serie A champions. However, it now appears that the saga has taken a new turn.

Inter have United target firmly in their plans

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Alfredo Pedulla provided a key update on the Italian striker’s future. He said: “There’s a lot of talk about Pio Esposito’s renewal. People are also talking about English clubs who courted him, but that’s old news, it dates back to January 2025.”

“When I told you about a situation involving both Manchester United and Leicester, that was back in those days, even before he stayed at Inter.”

“Pio was watched in every game at Spezia by United. Napoli also thought about him last summer. They were ready to put down incredible figures for the fee and the wages.”

Pedulla went on to state that Esposito will sign a five-year deal worth €3.5 to 4 million per season, adding: “I think he’ll sign a five-year contract worth 3.5 to 4 million per season, plus four million as a fixed component, with bonuses.”

Final Thoughts

Esposito could be a fine addition to Michael Carrick’s squad, although there will be concerns about his adaptation to the rigours of the Premier League. He may not be too keen to play second fiddle to Sesko either, so perhaps United should look for a proven backup to the Slovenian instead.

Featured image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images

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