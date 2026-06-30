Alex Scott: Why Bournemouth ace is better for Man United than Fernandes

Manchester United are reeling from the setback of missing out on yet another key target in midfield after Tottenham Hotspur agreed a deal for Mateus Fernandes. The West Ham United starlet follows Elliot Anderson’s path in accepting a proposal from a rival over a switch to M16.

United are understood to have tabled an offer which met the Hammers’ £85 million valuation. However, crucially, Tottenham’s bid was the whole amount up front, while United’s was worth £70 million plus £15 million in add-ons. When offered the chance to match the North London club, INEOS ruled against it.

In truth, the Old Trafford hierarchy cannot be blamed for this decision. The figures involved are scarcely believable for a Championship player who has faced successive relegations, first with Southampton and now with West Ham.

Fernandes is an excellent prospect in midfield, but he remains a work in progress. There is also the sense that, with Jorge Mendes as his agent, the one-cap Portugal international will be linked with a big-money move in the near future should he thrive under Roberto De Zerbi at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Scott Emerges As An Alternative

United are expected to step up their interest in AFC Bournemouth maestro Alex Scott in response to the failed pursuit of Fernandes. The 22-year-old has quietly emerged as one of the Premier League’s most effective midfielders since signing from Bristol City for £25 million in 2023.

Sporting director Jason Wilcox is understood to have held exploratory talks to gauge the viability of a deal, though he is not the only interested party in England. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and the familiar foe of Tottenham have also made advances for Scott, though Bournemouth’s response has been emphatic: he is not for sale.

With Andoni Iraola having departed the Vitality Stadium to replace Arne Slot at Anfield, German Marco Rose will take charge in the Spaniard’s place. The 49-year-old, who has enjoyed previous spells with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, has already made it clear to his new bosses that he considers Scott a “cornerstone” whom he wants to build around.

Negotiations are ongoing with the Under-21 England international’s camp to agree a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in 2028. Bournemouth are keen to include a release clause, which would mirror the one Antoine Semenyo agreed last summer before sealing a £65 million switch to Manchester City in January.

In order to circumvent this plan, it is believed Scott’s suitors will have to stump up around £80 million to prise him away from the south coast, though Tottenham’s deal for Fernandes may embolden Bournemouth to jack up the price further. United are joined by Arsenal as frontrunners in a “two-horse race”, according to Sky Sports, with their competitors focused on other targets.

A Better Fit Than Fernandes

While Fernandes would have undoubtedly proven a hit at Old Trafford, it may prove a blessing in disguise if Scott arrives in his place. The Guernsey native is an outstanding technician, combining elite ball-carrying ability with smart passing. His ability in possession has never been in question, even when plying his trade in the Championship for Bristol City.

But under Iraola’s careful stewardship, he has improved his defensive attributes and physical output. The Basque native is a manager who demands hard yards and high-level technique from his players; it is not enough to simply use the ball well, you must hunt it when it is lost.

Across his three years at the Vitality, Scott has honed his skillset to the extent that he can now play in virtually every role in midfield – as Iraola acknowledged in a post-match interview after a Man of the Match display in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates, where he scored the winner.

“He has played for us as a No 10, a No 8; today as a No 6 and he has added a lot of defensive work and a lot of duel-winning to the ability he has on the ball,” Iraola stated. “I’m very happy, because he is becoming a very, very complete player.”

A statistical analysis by the Daily Mail confirms a “complete” profile.

“Among current players in the Premier League, only Anderson (306) won possession more times than Scott (195) last season, while he ranked third behind Anderson (80) and Guimaraes (75) for fouls won,” the report states.

“He made more clearances last season than Arsenal pair Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi (both 78) and departed Manchester United anchor Casemiro (73) and ranked third for completed dribbles (29) among central midfielders, again behind Anderson (50) and Morgan Gibbs-White (30).”

Alex Scott Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 37 34 3 1 5 - 2,860' FA Cup 1 1 1 - 1 - 112' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 39 36 4 1 6 - 3,062'

Clearly, Scott is a player capable of being decisive in both halves; a well-rounded operator who thrives with and without the ball; the type of midfielder Old Trafford is in desperate need of arriving.

He also ticks the intangible boxes top clubs are always on the lookout for. Everywhere he has gone, his managers, teammates and executives have nothing but positive assessments to offer. Take his technical director at Bristol City, Brian Tinnion, for example.

“The best thing about him is his attitude,” Tinnion says about his former pupil. “His attitude to play, the attitude to training and he was never one bit of bother from the minute he walked in the building until the minute we sold him to Bournemouth. He was the absolute dream young person to work with.”

With INEOS having sought to ensure new signings are as good in the dressing as they are on the pitch, Scott looks to fit the bill perfectly as a young, hungry, Premier League proven midfielder with the potential to develop into one of the country’s best.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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