Brighton blueprint hands Man United ideal £35m answer to Mateus Fernandes heartbreak



Manchester United were hoping to revolutionise their midfield, but things are not going to plan.

United are struggling to make that marquee midfield signing.

Trouble nailing down dream targets

Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes were dream signings at one point, but moves for them are now not to be anticipated.

Anderson is joining Manchester City on a deal that could rise to £130 million, while Fernandes is joining Tottenham Hotspur for £85 million. As for Tonali, his deal was considered too expensive.

Mateus Fernandes heartbreak

Of the trio, Fernandes’ transfer snub is probably the one that has hurt most. There was hope the Portuguese midfielder would prioritise a move to Old Trafford, snubbing Tottenham, to play alongside his idol Bruno Fernandes.

But he never hinted to INEOS that the Theatre of Dreams was his first pick, and, unwilling to splash out without his commitment, United have lost him to Spurs.

Man United pushed hard to sign Mateus Fernandes but weren’t prepared to match Tottenham’s bid. United never felt clear on his preference of club during talks. Mbeumo and Cunha were desperate to join last summer and United didn’t have the same feeling with Fernandes. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) June 30, 2026

Now United have to look elsewhere, and they may already have been shown the perfect deal to pursue: Lamine Camara.

Monaco’s midfield general Camara is a player the Red Devils have been linked with.

Lamine Camara is just like Mateus Fernandes, but a better DM

The 22-year-old Senegalese midfielder is a dynamic, modern box-to-box player who combines relentless defensive ball-winning and ground coverage with intelligent forward runs, vertical passing, and elite set-piece delivery.

He is the all-action midfield profile United thought they were getting from Fernandes. Notably, though, Camara is more defensively minded: he excels in winning loose balls, tackling, and disrupting opponent attacks in high-intensity areas.

While he lacks the Premier League experience that Fernandes has, there is every hint he could be the next exciting midfield talent to take the Premier League by storm. As per Mike McGrath, Brighton want him, and Monaco could let him go for £35 million.

Brighton midfield blueprint

If there is one thing United may have learnt these past few years, it is that the Seagulls never get it wrong with their midfield signings.

Carlos Baleba, Moises Caicedo, and Yves Bissouma all confirmed how Brighton know how to spot the next great central midfielder.

If Camara is seen as the Baleba replacement, then why should United not go directly and get him for themselves, avoiding a repeat of missing out on a bargain £35 million deal only to be told to pay £100 million a year later?

With reports suggesting United are ready to gamble on raw talent if they miss out on top targets, Camara is exactly a gamble worth taking.

That said, history suggests Ligue 1 is a brilliant market for midfielders:

Bruno Guimaraes, N’Golo Kante, Baleba, Fabinho and Lucas Paqueta are just some of those who arrived from the French league and went on to impress in England. Camara could be the next.

Alongside Ederson and another quality midfield signing, be it Manu Kone, Alex Scott or Aurelien Tchouameni, United’s midfield overhaul could still be a resounding success.

Featured image Franco Arland via Getty Images

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