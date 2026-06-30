Baleba, Scott: Man United’s thoughts on Fernandes alternatives

Manchester United remain confident of rebuilding their midfield this summer despite the disappointment of failing to secure successive targets, according to a new report.

Twice Bitten, Not Shy

Heading into the transfer window, it was well-established that Elliot Anderson was Manchester United’s leading candidate to replace Casemiro after the hierarchy ruled against triggering a one-year extension in the 34-year-old Brazilian’s contract.

However, Nottingham Forest were demanding a king’s ransom to part ways with their 23-year-old talisman. This led INEOS to withdraw from the race, with Manchester City eventually agreeing a £116 million deal to offer some level of justification to that decision.

West Ham starlet Mateus Fernandes was identified as an alternative, despite the one-cap Portugal international facing the ignominy of back-to-back relegations – first with Southampton last year, now with the Hammers.

The East London club’s £85 million valuation was seen as ambitious for a Championship side, leading to optimism at Old Trafford that a fee closer to the £60 million mark could be reached. But Tottenham Hotspur stormed into the race – with an intent to meet their local rivals’ price tag – blowing that plan apart.

While United remained locked in talks with both West Ham and Fernandes’ camp, Tottenham have struck a club-record deal this evening, offering amounts in terms of fee and salary which the Red Devils were simply unwilling to match.

Yet, despite missing out on both Anderson and Fernandes, the Manchester Evening News reveals INEOS remain “confident they will strengthen in [midfield] and take encouragement from their transfer record last summer, when they remained patient to land Senne Lammens, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko for a spend of around £235 million.”

Well-placed sources claim Fernandes did not communicate a strong enough desire to complete a switch to M16, with United having made it a “key cornerstone of their transfer strategy last year to focus on players who wanted to play for the club”. Insiders claim it was not “clear throughout the process” whether this applied to the West Ham United youngster.

Baleba back on the menu

One of the key targets Manchester United will pivot towards now is AFC Bournemouth and England under-21 international midfielder, Alex Scott. The Cherries are intent on keeping the 22-year-old Guernsey native at the Vitality Stadium, however, having already rejected one enquiry from Arsenal.

This may lead United to revisit a move for Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Carlos Baleba, whom the club made advances to sign last summer. But the Seagulls refused to enter negotiations over an exit, despite him agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils.

The Manchester Evening News confirms United have “interest” in Scott, but reveals they also “continue to admire” Baleba, even with the 22-year-old Cameroon international having suffered a major downturn in form after his move to Old Trafford fell through.

Stylistically, Baleba’s strengths, particularly out of possession, fill gaps in Michael Carrick’s squad. However, his limitations in terms of distribution, as well as the question marks over his mentality, offer pause for thought – as will the potential price.

Final Thoughts

Brighton & Hove Albion are notoriously difficult negotiators, with chairman Tony Bloom consistently extracting maximum value when selling players. While a fee in the region of £100 million was understood to be needed last year, it remains to be seen if it will drop this summer. If it does not, INEOS will quickly move on from yet another key target; if Bloom is prepared to do business, Baleba is ready to become a Red Devil, with last year’s agreement understood to still be in place.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

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