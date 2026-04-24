Kees Smit: Man United learn where ‘Pedri 2.0’ would love to move



Manchester United’s hopes of signing the next Pedri have taken a massive hit.

In their bid to revamp their midfield this summer, the Red Devils have found themselves linked with a move for Dutch sensation Kees Smit.

Smit has caught the eye with his quality performances for AZ Alkmaar. Former Barcelona coach and current Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has even likened the 20-year-old to Pedri.

With his combination of dribbling, vision, and use of both feet, it is easy to see why many consider him similar to the Spanish midfield maestro.

Well, while United may have hoped to land their own Pedri, a player they have been scouting extensively, their hopes of doing so have now been dented.

This week, Smit helped AZ win the Dutch Cup, and in his post-match interview, he hinted at his desired destination, at least a month after suggesting he could be on the move this summer.

Kees Smit sends a come-and-get-me plea

AZ are heading to Barcelona to celebrate their Cup win, and with the young midfielder also heavily linked with the Catalan giants, he was asked about those rumours directly by ESPN.

He responded jokingly: “If they ask me to negotiate, I’m totally willing to do so. Of course, I have time for it.”

On celebrating the Cup win in the Spanish city, he added: “It’s the only way to celebrate with the group for a while, but then we have two more games. We’ll have a great time there.”

It needs no saying that if Barcelona were to push for his signature, most of Smit’s suitors would stand little chance. It goes without saying that if Barcelona were to push for his signature, most of Smit’s suitors would stand little chance.

Barca’s tricky financial position could work in United’s favour

The hope, then, is that they do not press hard for his signing. With Barcelona’s well-documented financial difficulties already seeing them drag their feet over signing Rashford, they may struggle to answer his come-and-get-me plea.

Should Barca stay out of the equation, United may yet have a better chance of convincing Smit to make the move to the Theatre of Dreams, where he could look to prove himself as a refined version of the player he has been compared to.

Featured image Daniel Jayo via Getty Images

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