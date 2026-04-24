Home » Kees Smit: Man United learn where ‘Pedri 2.0’ would love to move

Kees Smit: Man United learn where ‘Pedri 2.0’ would love to move

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit


Manchester United’s hopes of signing the next Pedri have taken a massive hit.

In their bid to revamp their midfield this summer, the Red Devils have found themselves linked with a move for Dutch sensation Kees Smit.

Smit has caught the eye with his quality performances for AZ Alkmaar. Former Barcelona coach and current Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has even likened the 20-year-old to Pedri.

With his combination of dribbling, vision, and use of both feet, it is easy to see why many consider him similar to the Spanish midfield maestro.

Well, while United may have hoped to land their own Pedri, a player they have been scouting extensively, their hopes of doing so have now been dented.

This week, Smit helped AZ win the Dutch Cup, and in his post-match interview, he hinted at his desired destination, at least a month after suggesting he could be on the move this summer.

Kees Smit sends a come-and-get-me plea

AZ are heading to Barcelona to celebrate their Cup win, and with the young midfielder also heavily linked with the Catalan giants, he was asked about those rumours directly by ESPN.

He responded jokingly: “If they ask me to negotiate, I’m totally willing to do so. Of course, I have time for it.”

On celebrating the Cup win in the Spanish city, he added: “It’s the only way to celebrate with the group for a while, but then we have two more games. We’ll have a great time there.”

It needs no saying that if Barcelona were to push for his signature, most of Smit’s suitors would stand little chance. It goes without saying that if Barcelona were to push for his signature, most of Smit’s suitors would stand little chance.

Barca’s tricky financial position could work in United’s favour

The hope, then, is that they do not press hard for his signing. With Barcelona’s well-documented financial difficulties already seeing them drag their feet over signing Rashford, they may struggle to answer his come-and-get-me plea.

Should Barca stay out of the equation, United may yet have a better chance of convincing Smit to make the move to the Theatre of Dreams, where he could look to prove himself as a refined version of the player he has been compared to.

Featured image Daniel Jayo via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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