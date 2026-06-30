Mateus Mane: Man United told what they’ll have to pay for winger



The latest update on Mateus Mane could tempt Manchester United back into the race to sign him.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger when required, shone last season with his direct dribbling and goalscoring heroics.

Indeed, he was arguably one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League last season.

The 18-year-old injected energy into what was a difficult 2025-26 season for Wolves, proving to be one of their shining lights throughout.

Of course, his brilliance caught INEOS’ eye, with United scouts, among others, watching him closely for most of last season as they considered him an option to strengthen their left wing.

Now, with the Wanderers relegated, Mane was always going to be one of the talents top teams would look to snap up.

Mateus Mane hesitant to make the switch

However, it emerged that Mane was not keen on a transfer, which cooled links to a move.

Yet, just as many were feeling the tricky attacker was destined to stay at Molineux to lead their promotion charge, a report from Germany by Fussballdaten has dropped a significant hint as to why he might change clubs after all.

Mane has a price

The German outlet reports that, “Sources close to the club indicate that the Wolves board will automatically reject any offers below £30 million. Market speculation even suggests that this valuation barrier could shift towards £35 million in the event of a bidding war between several clubs… Wolves are fully prepared to play their role as tough sellers to the fullest.”

In the Premier League, it is noted: “Scouts from Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, who compiled extensive dossiers on his performance data, development curve, and physical condition last season, are monitoring the player closely.”

Worryingly, though, “Bundesliga clubs are currently leading the scouting effort for Mateus Mane. Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, known worldwide for developing young top talents.”

Given there is now a hint of a price for the teenage sensation Rob Edwards dubbed “fantastic” after he helped end a 19-game winless run with a 3-0 win over West Ham United last season, it should grab the attention of the winger’s suitors.

Worthy gamble

Paying £30 million to secure United’s left wing might be a gamble worth taking for INEOS.

They may just need to convince the young attacker that it is wise to leave Wolves and take the next step in his career, competing with the best.

With his high ceiling, Mane could develop into the dangerous left winger this Manchester United side crave, and his deal could give the 20-time English champions the financial freedom to pull off the midfield overhaul they need, including the marquee signings required.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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