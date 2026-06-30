Alex Scott is now United’s primary target following Fernandes blow



Manchester United will need to recover quickly from the disappointment of missing out on Mateus Fernandes if they are to back Michael Carrick fully.

The head coach has made it clear that he wants as many as three new signings to revamp the team’s engine room, with only Ederson having been signed so far.

The Red Devils had already been priced out of moves for Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali when they knocked on West Ham’s door for the Portugal international.

While a deal seemed nailed on at one point, Tottenham Hotspur’s entry and subsequent willingness to match the Hammers’ asking price ultimately proved decisive.

Alex Scott is the new No. 1 target for United

INEOS have looked at options across Europe, but they prefer Premier League-proven options, and journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed the co-owners have already zeroed in on their new target.

Alex Scott of Bournemouth has emerged as a concrete target, despite the Cherries being adamant that their midfield talisman is not for sale.

Manchester United set to explore Alex Scott after missing out on Mateus Fernandes. Spurs to pay £85m for Fernandes, a figure #MUFC were not prepared to meet. Fernandes never communicated to either club a sole preference, leaving it to both to negotiate with West Ham.… pic.twitter.com/QiEGan4Tz6 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 30, 2026

They have been trying to lock him down on a new long-term deal, which would include a £75 million release clause.

However, following Elliot Anderson’s record-breaking move to Manchester City, the Englishman’s price has already shot up to around £80 million.

Arsenal are United’s main competition

Arsenal are United’s prime competitors in the race, but they have already seen an enquiry get knocked back by the team from the South Coast. Chelsea, City and even Spurs are also lurking.

“Manchester United set to explore Alex Scott after missing out on Mateus Fernandes. Spurs to pay £85m for Fernandes, a figure MUFC were not prepared to meet,” Jacobs wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Bournemouth want Scott to sign a new deal and are prepared to offer him a release clause within in. They value Scott around £80m.

“Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea other clubs to watch. Arsenal already directly informed on Bournemouth’s stance.”

Why Alex Scott is perfect for United explained

With £85 million proving a barrier too high, it remains to be seen if INEOS go up to £80 million for Alex Scott. But the former Bristol City ace is a well-rounded player, capable of playing all across the midfield.

He has been described as an “absolute diamond“, who has improved his off-the-ball work rate and defensive diligence immensely, while being crafty with the ball.

The likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton are also being monitored, alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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