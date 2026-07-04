Crysencio Summerville: What Dutch sensation thinks of a move to United

Manchester United failed to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United despite his widely reported preference to move to Old Trafford.

It is believed that Fernandes was keen to join United and play alongside his idol, Bruno Fernandes. Still, the Portuguese midfielder never really closed the door on other suitors.

Eventually, Tottenham Hotspur agreed to meet his and West Ham’s exorbitant demands to seal a record-breaking transfer. However, this is supposedly not the case with another Hammers star.

Crysencio Summerville determined to join Manchester United

Earlier this week, The Peoples Person relayed a Sky Sports report claiming that Crysencio Summerville is the number one target on the left wing for Manchester United.

United have allegedly held initial, exploratory talks with West Ham United over a deal for the Netherlands international, who was one of the standout players in east London last season.

They are not the only Premier League club interested, with Tottenham Hotspur also thought to be in the running for Summerville.

However, according to The Touchline on X, Summerville only wants to join United and has made this clear to his representatives.

🚨💣 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Crysencio Summerville ONLY wants to join Manchester United and has made this clear to his representatives! The Dutch winger sees Manchester United as the ultimate destination, believing it's the place where he can compete for the Champions League and the… pic.twitter.com/buXJJcV6md — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 4, 2026

It is claimed the 24-year-old sees United as the “ultimate destination, believing it’s the place where he can compete for the Champions League and the Premier League.”

Relegation clause for Crysencio Summerville emerges

United could not take advantage of West Ham’s relegation in their pursuit of Fernnades, but a separate report claims the Hammers are not in a strong negotiating position over the future of their star attacker.

It is believed had West Ham remained in the Premier League, then interested clubs would have needed to pay around £70 million to sign Summerville.

However, their drop to the Championship has altered a clause in Summerville’s contract that has significantly reduced the fee required to sign him. It is believed his fee has now dropped to £40m.

Described as “incredible” by West Ham teammate Jean-Clair Todibo, the Dutchman impressed with his explosive pace, dribbling ability, and ball-striking at the World Cup. At £40m, Summerville is certainly a very appealing target.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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