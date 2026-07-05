Andrey Santos: Why Man United are targeting Chelsea midfielder

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos after missing out on their first-choice targets, according to a new report.

Working Down The List

In the space of three days last week, Manchester United saw two of their rivals – Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – agree big-money deals to sign three midfielders who had been high on the wish list at Old Trafford.

Heading into the summer window, Elliot Anderson was the leading candidate to replace Casemiro, whose contract expired last month. However, Nottingham Forest’s prohibitive asking price deterred Manchester United, allowing Manchester City to have a free run at the 23-year-old England international.

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, 26, was another player with many admirers in M16, only for the Magpies to set a similar demand as Forest to ward off suitors. This led Manchester United to pivot towards West Ham United starlet Mateus Fernandes.

But the Red Devils were pipped to the post for the 21-year-old Portuguese by Tottenham Hotspur, who were far more willing to meet West Ham’s £85 million valuation. Tottenham then followed this up by agreeing a £100 million deal for Tonali, while Manchester City officially confirmed their £116 million capture of Anderson the same day.

Manchester United retain a long-term interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, but there is internal recognition that a pursuit of Real Madrid’s French superstar is unlikely. As such, INEOS are working their way down the list of alternatives, which includes Bournemouth maestro Alex Scott and LOSC Lille wonderkid Ayyoud Bouaddi.

Raid On West London

Santos – Chelsea’s 22-year-old box-to-box midfielder – is another name climbing the ranks as the Brazilian has grown frustrated with his lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge.

Used primarily as a back-up to Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, the Brazilian has still impressed in his limited opportunities. Possessing a blend of physical and technical attributes, he is perfectly suited to the cut and thrust of Premier League football.

Amid long-standing interest from Old Trafford, The Guardian reveals Chelsea value Santos “in the region of £50 million.” He is understood to be open to a move this summer, with Newcastle United said to also be in the hunt.

The Blues are looking to “bring in funds in order to aid new head coach Xabi Alonso’s ambitions to strengthen,” with the Spanish tactician keen to reunite with Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka, having crossed paths to record-breaking effect at Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester United have an excellent working relationship with their counterparts at Stamford Bridge, having done business for Alejandro Garnacho last summer, and Mason Mount two years prior to that. If an offer was tabled which met the £50 million valuation, it is likely to be accepted – by both the player and his club.

Final Thoughts

Santos remains highly rated by Chelsea, despite their willingness to sanction a departure. Having managed him at Strasbourg before they both moved to west London, Liam Rosenior was effusive in his praise of the Rio de Janeiro native’s maturity and intelligence.

“Andrey plays like he’s 32. I call him Dunga: he’s Brazilian but he doesn’t play like one. He’s so smart and his stats are through the roof, in terms of scoring goals, winning duels. He’s going to have an outstanding career,” the 41-year-old coach stated last year, who was sacked by Chelsea in April after just three months in charge.

If Manchester United can ensure this “outstanding” career plays out at Old Trafford with a £50 million move – a much cheaper price than they have been quoted for their other targets – it will prove a bargain in the long run.

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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