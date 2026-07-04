Andre Onana sent brutal message by United ahead of exit



Manchester United brutally ended one player’s dreams of playing for the club this season, as per a recent report.

Former manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to bring in Andre Onana to replace David de Gea proved to be a disastrous decision, with the goalkeeper committing numerous high-profile errors in his debut campaign.

Ruben Amorim, who succeeded Ten Hag as United head coach, finally decided enough was enough when the 30-year-old’s mistakes cost the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup.

In the previous campaign, he had let the team down both in the Premier League and in Europe, and United needed to find someone better.

Andre Onana, one of United’s worst signings

In came Senne Lammens, who has proven to be a revelation, while the Cameroonian was loaned out to Trabzonspor.

The former Inter Milan ace enjoyed a decent stint in Turkiye, and The Claret-Blues tried to bring the United goalkeeper back to Papara Park for one more season.

While INEOS would have preferred to find a permanent solution, but the ex-Ajax ace‘s wages and asking price meant not too many teams were in the fray.

Interestingly, Andre Onana was desperate to try and resurrect his United career, and was willing to return to pre-season to prove to current boss Michael Carrick that he is good enough to start ahead of Lammens.

Andre Onana told he has no future at United

The Manchester Evening News have revealed that INEOS sent a clear message to the player’s camp that such an opportunity was not forthcoming and sanctioned another loan.

However, Trabzonspor will cover the majority of his salary, not his full salary, and even that is dependent on the club enjoying a spectacular campaign.

Not only that, but the Turkish side have agreed to pay the Old Trafford giants a loan fee of £1.3 million, but that is contingent on several bonus clauses being triggered.

“Andre Onana won’t be back at Carrington for pre-season after his loan move to Trabzonspor was confirmed on Friday. The two clubs came to an agreement last week but Onana signed the paperwork on Thursday after returning from a wedding in Burkina Faso.

United forced to accept pitiful loan conditions

“United are pleased with the deal struck, which could land full wage coverage, although that would require the Turkish side to have an incredible season. They are paying the majority of his wages, but all of the potential £1.3million fee is dependent on bonuses.

“Onana actually wanted to return to Old Trafford this season. He is desperate to try and revive his United career, but his camp were told that wasn’t going to happen. There is a feeling that his time at the club is over now and he didn’t hold any direct talks with Carrick or Wilcox this summer.”

The loan agreement also does not include a buy option or obligation. United were forced to accept such a condition as there were very few takers for Andre Onana.

Hopefully, a solid loan spell will see a few suitors join the race, and subsequently, United can finally end his dismal United career for good.

Feature image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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