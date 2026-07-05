Man United eyeing deal for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos



Manchester United are weighing up a swoop for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, the reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed.

Heading into the summer transfer window, bolstering the midfield was United’s priority. Club chiefs are determined to ensure that Michael Carrick has sufficient depth in the middle of the park as the team looks forward to playing in the Champions League next season.

United identified Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes as two of their top targets, but missed out on both players.

Anderson is set to join Manchester City for a British record £116m fee, while Fernandes’ switch to Tottenham Hotspur has already been announced.

The Red Devils have been forced to cast a wider net as they look to address this urgent gap in their squad. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are interested in Santos and now, Ornstein has confirmed as much.

Ornstein writes, “Manchester United are exploring a move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos.”

“Any potential deal is at an early stage and the clubs are not yet in talks, with enquiries from multiple suitors so far going via the 22-year-old’s agents.”

“Santos is keen to establish a regular starting place and that is currently unlikely to happen for Chelsea, especially after Moises Caicedo committed his future to Stamford Bridge in April by agreeing a new contract through to 2033.”

While Ornstein does not state the exact sum, he notes that Chelsea value Santos highly.

It’s understood that United have long been admirers of Santos. Whether Carrick’s side press ahead with a move for the Brazilian is dependent on Chelsea’s asking price.

Should the Blues deem the proposal fair to all sides, they would raise no objections to facilitating a departure.

Santos made 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, contributing three goals and four assists. He is a versatile midfielder who can be deployed both in the six and in the eight.

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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