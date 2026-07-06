Aurelien Tchouameni: Man United’s plan for Real Madrid star explained

Manchester United are ready to ramp up their pursuit of Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a Spanish football expert.

Dream Target

While the Red Devils were prioritising a move for Elliot Anderson as their leading candidate to replace Casemiro heading into the summer window, Tchouameni is understood to be the “dream” target at Old Trafford.

There has been long-standing interest in the 26-year-old, dating back to his time in Ligue 1 with AS Monaco. Manchester United made an approach in the summer of 2022 before he sealed an £85 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

This then led to Real Madrid’s decision to sanction Casemiro’s switch to Manchester, with Tchouameni taking the reins from the Brazilian at the base of midfield. He has gone on to make 195 appearances for Los Blancos, winning La Liga and the Champions League in the process.

The France international, who is currently on duty for the World Cup favourites in North America, is widely considered one of the game’s best defensive midfielders. Standing 6’2″, with an excellent blend of physical and technical attributes, matched by a strong work ethic and leadership qualities, it is easy to see why United’s hierarchy want him to succeed Casemiro once again.

Talks are planned

Initially, it was considered an unfeasible task to prise Tchouameni away from the Spanish capital, with both the player and his club keen for their relationship to continue. A new contract was understood to be on the cards to extend his current deal, which expires in 2028.

However, Jose Mourinho – having returned as manager after 13 years – is keen to reinvent his new midfield. The Portuguese tactician wants a playmaker to bring more balance, with Rodri or Enzo Fernandez the two leading targets.

In order to fund a pursuit of either Premier League maestro, funds would need to be generated by departures. Tchouameni represents the most lucrative casualty Mourinho would be willing to sacrifice, leading to a shift in the Frenchman’s future.

Nonetheless, well-placed sources at Old Trafford downplayed the prospect this week, indicating the feeling was he would remain at the Bernabeu as a move for either Rodri or Fernandez looks unlikely.

But in another sharp twist, Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz reveals United’s hierarchy, spearheaded by sporting director Jason Wilcox, are planning to hold talks with their counterparts in Madrid this week.

Speaking on Twitch with Russel Martin, Diaz confirms the interest in Tchouameni is serious, with a plan to put a deal on the table.

The AS Editor, considered a reliable source for Real Madrid news, states the two clubs have an “excellent relationship”, citing the recent big-money captures of Casemiro and Raphael Varane. He also points to United’s decision not to exercise their buy-back option for Alvaro Carreras last summer, affording Madrid a free run to agree a deal with Benfica for the 23-year-old full-back.

Felix concludes that the Red Devils are “willing to spend money” on a target they have coveted for many years. And while Tchouameni remains highly rated at the Bernabeu, every Madrid player “has a price”; it is just a question of matching it.

Final Thoughts

With Manchester United’s midfield rebuild having begun to show signs of crumbling after the failed pursuits of Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, a potentially record-breaking move for Tchouameni would steady a sinking ship and plot a new course for the summit of the Premier League table next season.

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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