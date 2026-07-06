Home » Chelsea shake up United’s Crysencio Summerville chase with latest move

Chelsea shake up United’s Crysencio Summerville chase with latest move

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Crysencio Summerville


Chelsea have made a move to sign West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville, threatening to complicate Manchester United’s swoop for the player.

Summerville interest

United are exploring attacking reinforcements this summer, especially on the left side of the attack. Jadon Sancho has already left the club upon the expiry of his contract, while there is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Marcus Rashford.

There have been suggestions that Rashford could return to United after Barcelona opted against signing him, but it’s believed that all parties are still hopeful of a parting of ways.

Summerville has been identified as a top target by United. The Dutchman is all but guaranteed to leave West Ham in the ongoing window following their relegation to the Championship.

He contributed five goals and two assists in 31 Premier League appearances last term. He further raised his profile by shining in the World Cup for the Netherlands before the nation’s shock elimination at the hands of Morocco.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Summerville is open to joining United. It’s understood that he could be available for a cut-price sum of £40m.

More recently, another report claimed that Liverpool are also admirers of the 24-year-old.

Now, Simon Phillips reports that Chelsea have stormed into the race for the player’s signature and have opened talks over a potential switch to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea complication

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have been casting their net over West Ham in search of talent, and that pursuit has now zeroed in on Summerville.

The Chelsea insider notes that there are “developing talks” regarding Summerville, whose list of suitors is growing increasingly longer.

The Blues are of course believed to be keen on offloading former United man Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine has struggled since swapping United for Chelsea, and it now appears his London stint will be cut short after just 12 months.

Summerville could arrive as a replacement for Garnacho, who has been mentioned to be on AS Roma’s radar.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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