Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Why Arsenal want to sign ex-United star

Former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could secure a major move following West Ham United’s relegation.

In the summer of 2024, Wan-Bissaka left United to join West Ham, who agreed a deal worth £15 million for the defensively solid right-back.

The 28-year-old was unable to prevent West Ham United from dropping to the Championship, but he may have done enough last season to impress the Champions League finalists.

Arsenal keen on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are assessing the market for a new right-back as they prepare for the possibility of replacing Ben White.

It is claimed Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a genuine option for Mikel Arteta’s side, with his name “generating significant internal discussions” in North London.

Wan-Bissaka is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s strongest one-on-one defenders, and his defensive qualities were on display at the World Cup. The DR Congo international was not dribbled past during the entire tournament.

It is understood the ex-United full-back is expected to be made available for transfer, with several clubs, including Everton and Fenerbahce, already monitoring his situation.

Wan-Bissaka’s qualities have also allegedly impressed a number of Arsenal’s recruitment staff and there is a belief within the club that “his profile could complement Timber well, offering Arteta another reliable defensive option capable of handling elite wide players.”

Nicky Butt thinks Marcus Rashford would shine at Arsenal

Arsenal have also been linked with Marcus Rashford, who is set to return to United following the end of his loan spell at Barcelona. Club legend Nicky Butt believes the Englishman should move to the Emirates.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Butt insisted: “I think it’d be a perfect fit for Marcus, Arsenal. I’d liken it to Welbeck when he went to Arsenal.

“I think it’s a big club that they’re used to playing for and I think Marcus still has a lot (to offer), what is he, 28, 29? I think the only way he can stay at Man Utd is if they can’t get a buyer for him. But for me, if I was Arsenal I’d be signing him all day long.”

Featured image Vincent Carchietta via Getty Images

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