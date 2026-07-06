Crysencio Summerville: United face competition from Liverpool

Manchester United have already missed out on two of their priority targets this summer.

Last year, United secured the services of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko without any European football to offer. All three attackers were determined to join the Red Devils, which allowed INEOS to avoid bidding wars.

That was not the case with Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson, as United were not prepared to offer exorbitant sums to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to their respective signatures.

Liverpool trying to sign Crysencio Summerville ahead of Manchester United

West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville has become one of the most discussed names on the market following an electric World Cup campaign, during which he was directly involved in four goals.

The Netherlands international has been on Manchester United’s radar for some time now, with a recent Sky Sports report claiming he is now the club’s number one target on the left wing.

However, according to CaughtOffside, United face strong competition from Liverpool for the 24-year-old Dutchman.

“Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have made a serious move for the winger who has impressed at the World Cup,” the report states.

Andoni Iraola is looking for an “explosive option” in the final third, and Summerville has emerged as an attractive option given he is quick, direct and comfortable attacking defenders from the left side.

It is claimed West Ham have publicly slapped a £50 million price tag on Summerville, but relegation could eventually “force them to consider offers closer to the £30m-£40m range.”

Crysencio Summerville only wants Manchester United move

Both Liverpool and United should be able to comfortably pay such a figure to land Summerville. In that case, his preference would be crucial.

Crysencio Summerville Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 29 5 4 6 - 2,484' FA Cup 3 1 2 1 1 - 231' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 34 30 7 5 7 - 2,715'

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Summerville only wants to join United and has made this clear to his representatives.

It is claimed the West Ham star sees United as the “ultimate destination, believing it’s the place where he can compete for the Champions League and the Premier League.”

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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