Tchouameni, Nmecha: Man United’s confidence in deals for both explained

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild is beginning to crumble as the club’s primary targets are either proving unobtainable or ending up in the hands of their Premier League rivals.

Another One Bites The Dust

With Casemiro’s departure having been confirmed in January, and Manuel Ugarte’s abject form having put his head on the chopping block, Manchester United were intent on signing up to three midfielders this summer.

A deal worth a potential £39 million was struck at the beginning of June for Atalanta’s 26-year-old enforcer, Ederson. However, this was understood to be more of a market opportunity to sign an experienced and versatile operator on a cheap deal, given the Brazilian had only one year remaining on his contract in Bergamo.

The club’s leading candidate to take the reins from Casemiro at the base of midfield was Elliot Anderson, with United prepared to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the 23-year-old England international.

However, Nottingham Forest’s exorbitant demands led INEOS to rule themselves out of the race. The £116m agreement City eventually reached after weeks of protracted negotiations gave some justification to this decision.

In Anderson’s stead, United pivoted towards West Ham United starlet Mateus Fernandes. There was an expectation the Hammers’ relegation would force them to accept a cut-price deal for the one-cap Portugal international, with Old Trafford’s hierarchy valuing him around the £60m mark.

But, as has become a recurring theme in the midfield market this summer, West Ham placed an £85m price tag on their prized asset’s head. United were prepared to be patient in hopes of bringing this down; a plan which fell apart once Tottenham Hotspur stormed into the race and declared an intention to pay the fee.

In a bid to stick to their guns, INEOS ruled against matching Tottenham Hotspur’s bid, with a sense the North London club would simply have hiked their offer in response. This has led to alternatives being considered, such as Bournemouth pair Alex Scott and Tyler Adams, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba.

Thoughts on Tchouameni

But the Red Devils’ “dream” target to replace Casemiro has long been Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni. Before he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022, United made advances to sign the France international, only to be rebuffed.

However, interest has been reignited in recent months with a growing sense Tchouameni’s time in the Spanish capital may be approaching an unexpected end. Madrid are understood to be looking for more creativity in midfield, having identified Manchester City’s Rodri and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez as two options to add a deep-lying playmaker to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Owing to their importance to their respective clubs, either midfielder would cost an arm and a leg, meaning Los Blancos would have to sell an existing option to fund the pursuit of a new one. Tchouameni is by far the most profitable midfielder on their books that Mourinho is said to be willing to sacrifice, leading to reports in Spain that an exit could be possible.

Inside sources at Old Trafford have poured cold water on this prospect, however, with BBC Sport claiming United believe the Frenchman will remain at the Bernabeu this summer.

Nothing on Nmecha

Another midfielder who has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United is Borussia Dortmund dynamo, Felix Nmecha. The 25-year-old Germany international, who impressed for Julian Nagelsmann’s side before their untimely World Cup exit at the hands of Paraguay, is an all-action box-to-box midfielder, with a potent pairing of speed, size and strength.

The Hamburg native is well known to Old Trafford chief Jason Wilcox, having come through Manchester City’s youth set-up when the 54-year-old was academy director at the Etihad. Recruitment director Christopher Vivell, an expert on the Bundesliga, is said to also be a big fan.

Dortmund had slapped down a £100 million valuation to ward off suitors, though Nmecha’s contract contains a release clause worth around £70m which becomes active next summer. There is a sense this is a negotiating tactic from a club with a reputation for selling their star players, provided a suitable offer is tabled.

However, well-placed sources have cast doubt on United’s interest in another midfield monster, claiming “there is nothing proactive happening in terms of trying to sign [Nmecha] at this moment.”

Final Thoughts

Manchester United fans could be forgiven for a sense of panic beginning to build about the team’s prospects next season, even if the rulers in M16 continue to exude confidence at this early stage of the window. However, the fact remains that the pool of candidates to upgrade the midfield is growing smaller by the week, while the engine rooms of the club’s direct rivals get better at the same time.

If Carrick is to have any hopes of leading United to success on four fronts, with the increased workload Champions League football brings, at least two new midfielders have to arrive, particularly as Ugarte’s serious injury has both ruled him out as a sale and as an option on the pitch.

This may explain the surprise pivot to a Chelsea midfielder that is now being explored, as explained by The Peoples Person in greater detail here.

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The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social