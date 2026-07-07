Johan Manzambi: Newcastle set to strike first for Man United target

Manchester United risk losing out on another long-term target in midfield as Newcastle United ramp up their pursuit of Johan Manzambi, David Ornstein reveals.

World Cup Sensation

Manzambi has been on the radar at Old Trafford after a breakthrough campaign for SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga last season, which saw the German side reach the final of the Europa League. Although Die Breisgauer fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa, the 20-year-old midfielder was the only player in his team who looked like he belonged on that stage.

An all-action midfielder capable of surging forward and joining the attack, the Switzerland international has drawn comparisons to former Red Devil and World Cup winner Paul Pogba, as well as Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. It is easy to see why.

Standing 6’0″ with power and pace in abundance, Manzambi balances these physical gifts with outstanding technique. He ranks among the best in Europe for ball-carrying statistics, with excellent dribbling and agility for such an imposing frame.

Fourteen goals and assists in the Bundesliga last year demonstrate a midfielder with the ability to be decisive in the final third. Indeed, this nose for goal has been in full effect at the World Cup, where the Swiss talisman has notched an impressive three goals and two assists in five games. Switzerland face Colombia in the last-sixteen tonight at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, but Manzambi has been ruled out with injury in a crushing blow for the Red Cross.

United’s interest in the youngster has been justified by his performances in North America, though they will need to act quickly in order to fend off their rivals at St James’ Park, who have been similarly enamoured.

Newcastle Ready To Strike

David Ornstein reveals Newcastle United are set to “open talks” to strike a deal for Manzambi this week. The Magpies are considered the “leading contender” for his signature as the Geneva native is keen on the move, though he is being tracked by a number of top clubs.

🚨 Newcastle United to open talks with Freiburg in coming days as work continues to sign Johan Manzambi. #NUFC now leading contender for 20yo midfielder & intensifying efforts to get deal done. #Switzerland international keen on opportunity @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/WbueMd0xu1 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 7, 2026

Tweet: “Newcastle United to open talks with Freiburg in coming days as work continues to sign Johan Manzambi. #NUFC now leading contender for 20yo midfielder & intensifying efforts to get deal done. #Switzerland international keen on opportunity @TheAthleticFC.”

The report states Manzambi is Newcastle’s “priority target”, having already lost Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Joe Willock’s future on Tyneside shrouded in doubt as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Over the weekend, The Peoples Person relayed an update on Manzambi, which detailed the youngster being a topic of discussion at St James’ Park. However, it also mentioned Manchester United as a long-term admirer, with his impressive performances in North America likely to have increased this interest.

Having already missed out on two of their major targets in midfield – Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali – the Red Devils are exploring alternative options to bolster Michael Carrick‘s engine room. Manzambi looks a perfect candidate to bring more dynamism and attacking threat to a unit sorely lacking in both at Old Trafford, given that neither Kobbie Mainoo nor Manuel Ugarte offers a similar profile. The fact that the move would steal a top target from a major rival would simply be the cherry on top.

Featured image Mattia Ozbot via Getty Images

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