Enzo Kana-Biyik: Man United face key decision over youngster this summer

Manchester United’s transfer business last summer was rightly lauded, as the players brought to Old Trafford all stepped up and played a huge role in the club securing a return to the Champions League.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbuemo and Benjamin Sesko scored and created a huge number of pivotal goals throughout the season, while Belgium international Senne Lammens looked settled and confident between the posts from his first minute on the pitch.

However, there is one player the Red Devils signed last summer who received little fanfare and, surprisingly, is actually yet to kick a ball while in United colours. With pre-season just around the corner, that may well be about to change.

A deal with Le Havre

Some United fans are likely unaware that last July the club completed a free transfer to sign exciting teenage talent Enzo Kana-Biyik. The deal for the Le Havre wonderkid barely made a dent in the news cycle.

The move for Kana-Biyik followed similar moves for other promising young talents such as Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi, who were both signed from Premier League rival Arsenal. Both of the aforementioned players, however, had made huge impressions at Hale End, whereas Kana-Biyik is something of an unknown.

Though Heaven and Obi were both thrown straight into the first-team set-up at Old Trafford, with both going on to make their debut for the Red Devils within months of their arrival, United opted to send Kana-Biyik straight out on loan to partner club Lausanne Sport.

Lausanne Sport

Kana-Biyik received a taste of first-team football during his season with the Swiss side. However, he did not exactly set the world alight for his new team. Across his loan spell, the talented teenager made 17 appearances but only managed to score a single goal.

Sekou Kone, another talented United prospect, arrived on loan at the Swiss club in January and evidently made more of an impression, as he is set to stay at Lausanne Sport for another year, having recently played in a pre-season friendly for the club.

In May, Lausanne Sport posted on social media thanking four loan players for their contributions to the club and wishing them success for the future. Kana-Biyik was one of the players included in the post, suggesting his time at the club was over.

Lausanne Sport has thanked #mufc FW Enzo Kana Biyik as his loan spell is set to end after Saturday's final game of the season 19yo has 1 goal and 1 assist in 586 mins pic.twitter.com/y9BzeYXIYL — Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) May 15, 2026

A pre-season chance?

It’s shaping up to be a strange pre-season for United, with many of the club’s key players set to be unavailable for a large portion of the pre-season campaign due to their involvement in the World Cup. This will likely grant opportunities to academy players, and Kana-Biyik will be one of those hoping to finally make his long-awaited debut.

As of yet, it is unclear whether the French striker will link up with the first-team squad or the academy when he reports back to Carrington this week, though both could be beneficial.

Given the youngster’s exposure to first-team football in the Super League, he would likely excel if given the chance to play regularly in the academy. However, there is also a train of thought that, after spending some time amongst the first team during pre-season, he might benefit more from another loan and the chance for more first-team football.

Only time will tell what’s next for Kana-Biyik, but here’s hoping the exciting teenager excels wherever he ends up.

Photo by Miguel Saddi Vitorino via Pexels.com

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