Tchouameni, Scott, Nmecha: Man United’s midfield plans explained

Manchester United are intent on making a marquee signing in midfield with hope remaining of striking a big-money deal for one of their leading targets, according to The Athletic.

Dream Target

After missing out on deals for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils are taking stock of their options.

Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni, 26, is a “dream signing” at Old Trafford, though there is internal acceptance a deal will be as difficult as it is costly.

The Athletic reveals United are “ready if Real Madrid decide to sell Tchouameni”, with the Spanish giant keen to bolster their budget through sales.

At Jose Mourinho’s request, Los Blancos are exploring options to add more creativity and control to their engine room. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez is one target, while Manchester City’s Rodri is another, though deals for either look unlikely at this stage.

If the Frenchman were forced to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, he is understood to want to play for United and would be open to a switch to M16, according to Athletic reporter Andy Mitten. He has two years remaining on his contract, and wages may pose another issue to a move.

Other targets on the radar

Elsewhere, Manchester United are also firmly in the race for Bournemouth maestro, Alex Scott. The 22-year-old Guernsey native shone last season on the south coast, attracting the attention of England’s elite, including Arsenal.

Alex Scott 25/26 season stats

Matches played Goals Assists Mins played 39 4 1 3062

Source: transfermarkt.com

But the Cherries are adamant they will not sell Scott this summer, instead preferring to tie him down to a new contract, which would likely include a release clause. His current deal expires in 2028.

The Athletic reveals United are “weighing up a move” for the England under-21 international. He has “big admirers” in M16, as he does throughout the Premier League, though it is believed it will require a fee of at least £80 million to bring Bournemouth to the negotiating table.

Borussia Dortmund dynamo Felix Nmecha is another name on the list, with sporting director Jason Wilcox and recruitment director Christopher Vivell both knowing the 25-year-old Germany international well.

However, well-placed sources indicate the Bundesliga club value their player around at around the €120m (£103m) mark, making a move unlikely. United are not believed to be advancing a deal at this time.

Chelsea box-to-box midfielder Andrey Santos, who can play as both the No.6 or No.8 has emerged as another target, with the Blues open to the Brazilian’s departure for a fee in the region of £50m. United have held talks with his camp.

Other less high-profile option include Fulham’s Sander Berge, who is enjoying a superb World Cup campaign with Norway, and Scott’s teammate at the Vitality Stadium, Tyler Adams.

Final Thoughts

Having faced the crushing blow of losing two excellent young midfielders to their direct rivals, Manchester United’s communication of a sense of confidence publicly may not be as calm behind closed doors. But if a blockbuster move for Tchouameni can be pulled off, it will provide Michael Carrick with a world-class midfielder to anchor his entire team around. Few fans will be pining for Anderson or Fernandes if the French colossus arrives at the Theatre of Dreams this summer.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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