Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid make bold decision amid United talks

Real Madrid may have a significant influence on Manchester United’s pursuit of a midfielder.

On Monday, Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz revealed that United’s hierarchy, led by sporting director Jason Wilcox, are planning to hold talks with their counterparts in Madrid in the coming days.

Now, The Athletic has shed light on Real Madrid’s stance regarding their in-form midfielder this summer.

Real Madrid keen on making sales before new signings

According to The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet, Real Madrid would prefer to make sales before funding further arrivals amid Manchester United’s interest in Aurelien Tchouameni.

United are “ready” if Real decide to sell Tchouameni. Furthermore, it is claimed the Red Devils have “held talks to ascertain their stance” on the 26-year-old midfielder, whose contract at the Bernabeu runs until June 2028.

The Premier League giants waited until late August to strike an agreement for Casemiro in the summer of 2022.

However, given Real’s stance this summer, they could get their hands on Tchouameni much earlier, allowing the Spanish giants to sign their preferred targets.

It has been previously reported that Los Blancos will consider offers for the Frenchman, as Jose Mourinho wants to bring in a creative midfielder.

Aurelien Tchouameni told to take a pay cut

Tchouameni is currently in North America, impeccably leading France’s midfield at the World Cup. As such, both parties may have to wait a while to understand what the 6’2″ midfield dynamo wants.

The Athletic’s Andy Mitten reported last month that although the Champions League winner is happy at Real Madrid, he would “like to play for Manchester United” should the situation change.

However, United are reluctant to pay Tchouameni’s current salary, with INEOS determined to trim the club’s wage bill. The same has been allegedly informed to the Frenchman’s camp.

Whether Tchouameni would be willing to take a pay cut to move to Old Trafford remains unclear.

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