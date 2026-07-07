Why Altay Bayindir holds key to Man United’s transfer plan in goal

While a major overhaul in midfield is Manchester United’s priority this summer, the club are also exploring reinforcements in other areas of the pitch, including the goalkeeper position.

Standout Star

Senne Lammens, 24, represents the best piece of business of the INEOS era, having been signed from Royal Antwerp for just £18.1 million last summer.

While the big-money splurge on a new attacking trident in the same window, comprised of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, was certainly more eye-catching, none has been as impactful as Lammens.

The Belgium international enjoyed a superb debut season in the Premier League, despite the pressure of being the starter at Old Trafford. The sense of calm he imbued the backline with was worth his weight in gold, while his fundamentals in terms of shot-stopping and distribution were also excellent.

The burden of the No.1 shirt proved too heavy for his predecessors, Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, to carry, with both goalkeepers having made a catalogue of errors when selected in goal.

Lammens is expected to maintain his starting berth next season under Michael Carrick, though the club’s hierarchy are intent on revamping the options behind him. At the top level of football, a team is often only as good as the back-up waiting on the bench.

A New No.2

Two weeks ago, United agreed to send Onana on another season-long loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor, where he spent last year in the same arrangement. To have accepted this so early in the window is tacit acceptance that it was the best deal they would receive for the 30-year-old Cameroonian.

United also want to shift Bayindir to make room for a new No.2 to back up Lammens, with the third-choice spot remaining Tom Heaton’s after the experienced veteran signed a one-year contract extension last month.

However, The Athletic reveals another goalkeeper will not arrive until Bayindir’s exit is sealed. Signed from Fenerbahce in 2023, a return to Turkiye is considered the most likely destination amid “strong interest” from Süper Lig clubs.

One option on Manchester United’s radar to take his place is Karl Darlow, the 35-year-old Wales international whose contract with Leeds United expired last week. An extension was offered for him to remain at Elland Road, which he had appeared set to sign.

However, the 6’3″ Northampton native is now understood to be “considering his options” amid interest from Manchester and Merseyside, with Everton also interested in agreeing a free transfer.

With two Premier League clubs – Leeds and Everton – both extending offers to Darlow, United risk being too slow to strike for an experienced goalkeeper available without spending a penny. His homegrown status, having come through Aston Villa’s academy, is another plus.

Darlow began last season as Daniel Farke’s No.2, but the poor form of summer signing Lucas Perri led the German manager to make a change, with the Welshman making 22 appearances as he helped Leeds survive a return to the Championship with a comfortable 14th-placed finish.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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