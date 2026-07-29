Lewis Hall: United’s stance on a move for Newcastle gem emerges

Manchester United have moved shrewdly this summer, signing two fantastic midfielders without overspending or becoming involved in long, drawn-out negotiations.

However, Michael Carrick’s squad is still far from ready to compete for the Premier League title, with United still lacking one or two signings capable of moving the needle.

For statement signings, INEOS cannot afford to play by their usual rules and will have to step up their efforts, much like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have done this summer.

Manchester United keen on Lewis Hall

Manchester United have already missed out on their priority midfield targets, but they could still bring in a marquee left-back.

According to Theatre of Red’s Shaun Connolly, United have long identified Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall as an outstanding candidate for the left-back role.

A modern full-back, Hall is technically secure with the ball at his feet, aggressive out of possession, and a strong runner. Capable of making a difference in all phases of play, the 21-year-old was initially profiled as a central midfielder during his time at Chelsea’s academy.

“In many ways, Hall represents the type of player that United pursued when luring Shaw to Old Trafford in 2014,” the report adds.

It is understood that the England international has “long retained the admiration of United officials, excelling across metrics utilised by Michael Sansoni and his team.” The Englishman is reportedly valued at around £60 million.

Manchester United unfazed by Newcastle’s reluctance to sell

However, Newcastle United are showing an unwillingness to part company with Hall, who has three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park.

“We’re told that United are well aware of the difficulties in acquiring a player who appears destined for the very top of the game. Nonetheless, a challenging pursuit has not quelled internal ambitions in the slightest,” Connolly underlines.

It is claimed that if there is a realistic avenue to securing a deal this summer, INEOS will almost certainly move to acquire a domestically proven talent with age on his side.

Furthermore, there is a belief that Hall wants to move to Old Trafford.

On Tuesday, The i Paper also reported that the Newcastle star would be keen to move to United.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ United’s interest has been widely reported.

✅ Checks a lot of boxes that United want in their next left-back.

✅ Hall is keen to join.

⚠️ No club-to-club talks.

⚠️ Newcastle in a strong position to keep hold of him.

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, but it would be difficult to change Newcastle’s stance.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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