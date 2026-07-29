Mamadou Sangare: Game over for Man United as star slips from their grasp



Manchester United have suffered a serious blow in their pursuit of RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, a new report has revealed.

Midfield chase

United remain on the hunt for a third midfield signing after securing the services of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Michael Carrick’s side are said to be considering a number of options including Manu Kone (AS Roma), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Tyler Adams (Bournemouth).

Sangare has also been rumoured to be on United’s radar. In June, a report covered by The Peoples Person claimed that United were readying a bid for the player, who enjoyed a superb season with Lens.

Equally comfortable breaking up play as he is driving forward, he is a dominant physical presence in the middle of the park, known for his relentless defensive work and calmness in possession. He contributed three goals and four assists last season, helping Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1.

But it seems the Red Devils are poised to miss out on the Malian, who is set to join Premier League rivals Brentford.

Sangare setback

According to Foot Mercato, Brentford have made a €48m offer to Lens for Sangare, including a percentage of any future sale plus various bonuses.

It’s understood that an agreement is in place between the two clubs.

The French news outlet further notes, “Everything accelerated today between Lens and Brentford. However, the deal isn’t finalised yet, as some details still need to be worked out.”

“This sum would also make Mamadou Sangaré Lens’ biggest sale ever, surpassing the €40 million paid by RB Leipzig for Loïs Openda in 2023.”

It’s understood that unless Crystal Palace or any other interested suitor like United submit a bigger offer, Sangare will be a Brentford player.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Saturday when they face Atletico Madrid.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅Independently backed up by multiple other outlets.

✅The player fits United’s tactical and financial profile this summer.

✅Foot Mercato are a reliable source for French transfer news

⚠️No official confirmation yet.

TPP view

We believe Sangare will join Brentford unless there’s a late twist in the tale.

Featured image Christian Hofer via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social