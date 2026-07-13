Manu Kone: Man United face new rival to sign World Cup star

Manchester United have numerous players on their list of targets for their midfield rebuild.

Summer work so far

Youngster Cristian Orozco is scheduled to join the club soon from Fortaleza FC.

The club have also reached an agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos.

United have also recently been linked with options such as AFC Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and LOSC Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Manu Kone

Another player the club has been linked with lately is AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

The 25-year-old has hit the headlines in recent weeks, playing a key role for France at the World Cup as they have so far advanced to the semi-final stage.

It was reported last week that Kone was being lined up as a potential replacement if the Ederson deal collapsed, which has now come to pass.

There were reports over the weekend that United were keen to pay €50m (£42.7m) for the player, but that Roma were demanding negotiations begin at £47 million.

Complication

Unfortunately, United’s transfers do not happen in a vacuum and other interested parties can swoop in at any time.

The Kopite View report that Liverpool “have registered their interest in Manu Koné.”

The site also adds that, “according to the latest information, personal terms are not expected to present any issues should Liverpool decide to move forward with a deal.”

It is also believed that “Liverpool’s interest is currently more advanced than Manchester United’s” for the World Cup star.

The website asserts that Kone would bring much-needed energy and physicality to the Liverpool midfield. These are qualities United are also looking to add to their midfield department during this summer window.

Manu Kone Serie A stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 29 Minutes per game 85 Touches 61.4 Key passes 0.9 Accurate passes 42.7 Interceptions 0.6 Tackles 1.7

Featured image Paolo Bruno via Getty Images

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