Home » Ederson: Atalanta’s stance on player revealed after United move collapses

Ederson: Atalanta’s stance on player revealed after United move collapses

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Ederson

Manchester United have all but completed a deal for Chelsea’s Antony Santos after news of a move broke rapidly last week.

Difficult window

Nonetheless, their transfer market activity has been a frustrating experience so far.

After missing out on numerous targets such as French star Aurelien Tchouameni, Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United have had to move down their list.

The club is said to be keen on players like Joao Gomes, Alex Scott, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Manu Kone.

Ederson frustration

Manchester United had believed they had wrapped up a deal for the Brazilian in June when they agreed a fee with Atalanta before the World Cup.

Ederson was a late call-up to the Brazil squad for the World Cup and had part of his medical in North America.

Reportedly, the Red Devils were not happy with the medical results, particularly what they discovered about his knees.

The Red Devils have denied that a deal is off, but it has been widely reported that this is the case, including by Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has stated that Ederson is disappointed that his “dream move” has not occurred, but both the player and Atalanta believe the player is 100% fit.

Next step

The 27-year-old finds himself in a tough spot as he only has 10 months left on his contract and will have a tough job shaking the reputation of a perceived failed medical.

Nonetheless, Romano reveals that Atalanta have shown their faith in the player by offering him a “new five-year deal to Éderson from next week — as they insist Éderson is 100% fit.”

The journalist reports, “decision up to the player: sign new deal or remain available on market with 10 months left on current deal.”

Ederson Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Serie A3026213-2,235'
UEFA Champions League99111-724'
Italy Cup22----210'
Total4137324-3,169'

Featured image by Pau Barrena/Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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