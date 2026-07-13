Ederson: Atalanta’s stance on player revealed after United move collapses

Manchester United have all but completed a deal for Chelsea’s Antony Santos after news of a move broke rapidly last week.

Difficult window

Nonetheless, their transfer market activity has been a frustrating experience so far.

After missing out on numerous targets such as French star Aurelien Tchouameni, Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United have had to move down their list.

The club is said to be keen on players like Joao Gomes, Alex Scott, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Manu Kone.

Ederson frustration

Manchester United had believed they had wrapped up a deal for the Brazilian in June when they agreed a fee with Atalanta before the World Cup.

Ederson was a late call-up to the Brazil squad for the World Cup and had part of his medical in North America.

Reportedly, the Red Devils were not happy with the medical results, particularly what they discovered about his knees.

The Red Devils have denied that a deal is off, but it has been widely reported that this is the case, including by Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has stated that Ederson is disappointed that his “dream move” has not occurred, but both the player and Atalanta believe the player is 100% fit.

Next step

The 27-year-old finds himself in a tough spot as he only has 10 months left on his contract and will have a tough job shaking the reputation of a perceived failed medical.

Nonetheless, Romano reveals that Atalanta have shown their faith in the player by offering him a “new five-year deal to Éderson from next week — as they insist Éderson is 100% fit.”

The journalist reports, “decision up to the player: sign new deal or remain available on market with 10 months left on current deal.”

🚨🇧🇷 Understand Atalanta will offer new five year deal to Éderson from next week — as they insist Éderson is 100% fit. Decision up to the player: sign new deal or remain available on market with 10 months left on current deal. 🎥➕ https://t.co/DcbYOegaRC pic.twitter.com/oh0eXF0FCn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2026

Ederson Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 30 26 2 1 3 - 2,235' UEFA Champions League 9 9 1 1 1 - 724' Italy Cup 2 2 - - - - 210' Total 41 37 3 2 4 - 3,169'

Featured image by Pau Barrena/Getty Images

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