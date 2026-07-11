Fabrizio Romano details how Ederson is feeling after United’s firm decision

There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Manchester United’s pursuit of Ederson.

At one point, Ederson appeared to be the club’s nailed-on first signing of the summer. United agreed a £39 million package with Atalanta more than five weeks ago, and the Brazilian also gave the green light to sign a four-year contract with the Red Devils.

Ederson underwent initial medical tests before joining the Brazil squad for the World Cup

Ederson’s Manchester United move in doubt

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano made a sensational claim that Manchester United’s deal for the transfer of Ederson is “off” and “considered as collapsed”.

The Italian journalist added that United have communicated their stance to Atalanta, who continue to insist that their star midfielder is 100 per cent fit. The Serie A giants are reportedly ready to welcome him back to Bergamo, having seen United change their plans.

However, a number of English outlets quickly reported that United sources denied the suggestion of the deal collapsing.

“United stressing processes ongoing for three possible signings (Ederson, Santos and Darlow) and that it’s not accurate that the Ederson deal is off,” Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun wrote on X.

How Ederson is feeling behind the scenes

On Saturday, Romano doubled down on his claim that Ederson is not going to join United this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist revealed that the 27-year-old has already left England after receiving confirmation that he will not be signing for United.

“The deal is not happening anymore. Also, a little bit disappointing on the player side, because Ederson really had this dream of playing for Manchester United,” Romano said.

🚨 | Éderson has already left England. There is a little bit of disappointment on the player side as Éderson really had this dream of playing for #mufc. [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/FL5f3xINVl — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 11, 2026

The Brazil international is now set to go on holiday before returning to Atalanta.

Meanwhile, according to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, United are ready to make an offer to sign Manu Kone from AS Roma after Ederson failed his second medical test upon his return from the World Cup.

Featured image Omar Vega via Getty Images

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