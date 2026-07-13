Harry Kane: Man United’s interest in Bayern Munich superstar explained

Manchester United maintain their long-standing interest in Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane, with one key figure at the club considering him a dream target, according to a new report.

United waiting for an opportunity

It is a commonly held view amongst the Red Devils’ fanbase that Sir Alex Ferguson would have moved heaven and earth to bring Kane to Old Trafford had he still been manager. The legendary Scot was always prepared to spend whatever it took to sign the best English talent, as the record-breaking deals for Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand demonstrate, providing the bedrock of his most successful sides.

Kane was unquestionably the most consistent striker in the Premier League during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, racking up 280 goals across 435 appearances in North London. However, this was balanced by 63 assists as well, showcasing his ability to be a creator as much as a finisher.

The England captain, who has led the Three Lions to the semi-final of the World Cup in North America, would have been a game-changing arrival in M16 – one which United tried to make happen in the summer of 2023, only to be deterred by Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy’s refusal to negotiate with a rival.

A pivot towards Rasmus Hojlund, captured from Atalanta for £72 million, allowed Bayern Munich a free run at Kane, agreeing a deal worth up to £104 million with Tottenham Hotspur. The fact that Hojlund was sold to Napoli three years later for around half the price, while Kane has scored 146 times in 147 games at the Allianz Arena, proves which club made the right choice.

TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils “remain long-term admirers” of the 32-year-old, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe a “huge fan” who would love to bring him to Old Trafford. Despite his age, United would still be “prepared to finance a move should an opportunity ever arise” as the INEOS chairman dreams of seeing him in a red shirt.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also maintaining close contact with the player’s camp, while well-placed sources indicate Tottenham Hotspur would be open to a blockbuster reunion next summer. If Kane were to return to England, he would be well-positioned to break Alan Shearer’s record as the Premier League’s top scorer, which could be a key motivator.

FC Barcelona have made recent enquiries, while Real Madrid are another suitor. There is interest from the Saudi Pro League and MLS as well, though neither are options the Leytonstone native would consider at this stage of his career.

Bayern confident of a new deal

Having agreed a four-year deal when signing for Bayern, Kane’s contract is set to expire next summer. This has sparked widespread interest across Europe, though there is said to be little concern in Bavaria.

TEAMtalk claims the Bundesliga champions are “fully confident Kane will commit his future to the Allianz Arena”, with talks ongoing over an extension. “Ideally, they would like a new agreement signed before the new season gets underway, but TEAMtalk understands the club are relaxed if negotiations continue beyond the close of the transfer window,” the report states.

“Their only preference is to avoid allowing discussions to drift into the closing months of the year, with December or January viewed as the latest point they would want the situation resolved.”

Kane is understood to be happy in Munich, where his family have settled well, and optimistic about the team’s continued success under Vincent Kompany. Even if Manchester United were prepared to launch a blockbuster bid for the Englishman, it looks exceedingly unlikely he will be returning to his homeland this summer.

Featured image Ian MacNicol via Getty Images

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