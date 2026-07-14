Manchester United confirm Karl Darlow’s squad number



Manchester United have revealed the number which new signing Karl Darlow will sport at the club following his arrival from Leeds United.

Darlow signs

Earlier this morning, United announced that goalkeeper Darlow has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

United were on the hunt for a goalkeeper, especially after the departure of Andre Onana. The Cameroonian returned to Turkish club Trabzonspor on another season-long loan, having spent the 2025/26 campaign there.

Altay Bayindir and Radek Vitek are also expected to leave this summer, with the pair desperate for regular first-team minutes that they are unlikely to receive at United.

United targeted Darlow due to his extensive Premier League experience and availability as a free agent. Leeds made a strong push to keep him, following a stellar second half of the season in which he usurped Lucas Perri to become the side’s undisputed starter.

The Yorkshire club offered him a new contract but he turned it down in favour of sealing a switch to United.

United have confirmed that Darlow will wear number 12 after becoming the second signing of the Michael Carrick era.

Darlow’s kit number

Darlow wore 26 for Leeds but the number 12 isn’t new to him, having sported it at previous clubs Hull City and Nottingham Forest.

🆕🧤@KarlDarlow will wear the number 1️⃣2️⃣ for United 💪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

He takes over the number from Tyrell Malacia. The Dutch defender parted ways with United at the end of last month upon the expiry of his contract.

Before Malacia, the number belonged to English centre-back Chris Smalling, who won two Premier League titles. Ben Foster was the last goalkeeper to wear the shirt.

United legend Bryan Robson was the first to wear the shirt, though he later moved to the iconic number seven with which he is most closely associated.

Others to grace it include David Bellion, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and David May.

Featured image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images

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