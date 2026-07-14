Ayyoub Bouaddi: Man City threaten Man United’s pursuit of Lille wonderkid

Manchester United risk missing out on yet another midfield target as Manchester City as zero in on LOSC Lille’s wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, David Ornstein reveals.

World Cup Sensation

Despite only officially declaring to represent Morocco the month before the World Cup, having previously captained France’s under-21 side, Bouaddi was one of the breakout stars in North America. Tasked with competing against a Brazilian midfield comprised of Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães in the Atlas Lions’ opening match, the 18-year-old was the best player on the pitch, producing a performance as composed as it was capable.

Morocco comfortably outplayed the Seleção, going 1-0 up after 21 minutes, only for a wondergoal by Vinícius Júnior to level proceedings 11 minutes later. Wastefulness in front of goal meant the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations winners, albeit in controversial fashion, did not capitalise on their dominance to secure three points.

However, the match in New York demonstrated that Bouaddi was ready for the big time on Broadway; a special talent with a skillset, both physically and technically, which belies his age. With a 6’1″ frame, he is already able to compete in the most challenging area of the pitch.

This is balanced by a smart football brain and the ability to progress the ball forward, either through incisive passing or a well-timed drop of the shoulder on the half-turn. In short, he appears to be a rare midfielder with a ‘complete’ skillset in and out of possession.

Manchester United are understood to be closely monitoring the Senlis-born midfielder. With deals in place for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans already, a more natural No.6 – the role Bouaddi thrived in for Morocco – is needed to bring balance to a unit already containing one prodigious youngster, Kobbie Mainoo.

David Ornstein confirms the Red Devils have “been in contact” with the player’s camp in the past 12 months, suggesting this interest may yet be accelerated after missing out on primary targets like Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes.

Man City storm into race

INEOS considered Anderson, 23, the leading candidate to replace Casemiro this summer, after deciding against triggering an extension in the 34-year-old Brazilian’s contract. However, Manchester City’s willingness to outbid their local rivals in M16 proved decisive, with Nottingham Forest demanding a record fee for a British player to let the Whitley Bay native depart the City Ground.

This valuation was beyond United’s budget, allowing City a free run to agree a £116 million transfer for the England international. Yet Ornstein reveals the Citizens are now “pushing hard” to strike another big-money deal for Bouaddi, while Arsenal have also held talks.

“The 18-year-old Lille midfielder was already well known by keen observers in Europe and beyond, with a host of top clubs monitoring his progress and determined to prise him from the Ligue 1 side. However, the tournament served to confirm both his existing level and future potential — in turn, cranking up the interest from those suitors,” The Athletic reporter claims.

“Prominent among them are Manchester City, and the 10-time Premier League champions are pushing hard for Bouaddi ahead of him making a decision on his future, which is expected soon.”

Lille are understood to have placed an £85 million price tag on their midfielder’s head, with club chairman Olivier Létang citing Anderson’s record-breaking move to the Etihad as evidence for why Bouaddi is worth that much – or even more.

One approach Les Dogues would be open to is the Moroccan signing for a new club only to then be loaned back to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy next season. There is little chance United would agree to this arrangement, however, while Ornstein says City would “rather integrate him immediately” as well.

🚨 Man City pushing hard for Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille. High among 18yo’s suitors (#PSG not in contention) & while others favour season on loan at #LOSC, #MCFC would integrate now. Price ~€100m + Morocco int’l expected to make decision soon @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/W4oq8mi9RD — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 14, 2026

Tweet: “Man City pushing hard for Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille. High among 18yo’s suitors (#PSG not in contention) & while others favour season on loan at #LOSC, #MCFC would integrate now. Price ~€100m + Morocco int’l expected to make decision soon @TheAthleticFC.”

Final Thoughts

With the pool of capable defensive midfielders rapidly narrowing this summer, especially following the heartbreak of Aurélien Tchouaméni’s decision to remain with Real Madrid, Bouaddi is an option with one eye on the future as much as the present. With Anderson added to a midfield already containing Rodri, Manchester City can afford – both competitively and financially – to make this type of signing, safe in the knowledge they can rely on more experienced operators around him.

For Manchester United, the situation is less clear. Having agreed to invest around £85 million on Santos and Tielemans – the same overall fee Tottenham Hotspur hijacked Fernandes for – there is a significant portion of the budget remaining, though whether it is as high as Lille’s demand remains to be seen.

Were the Red Devils to miss out on Bouaddi after months of extensive scouting reports and exploratory talks, it would be a blow. But if it was because he was set to arrive on the blue half of the city instead, there will be expletives hurled down the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

Feature image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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