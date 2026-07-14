Andrey Santos’ expected Man United debut becomes clear



A likely date for Andrey Santos to make his Manchester United debut has come to light.

Santos signs

On Monday, United officially announced the signing of Santos from Chelsea. United are prioritising midfield arrivals this summer and Santos becomes the first of the club’s overhaul in this department.

United will pay Chelsea an initial £48m for the player, with a further £2m in easily achievable add-ons. Chelsea also negotiated a 10% sell-on that will enable them to financially benefit from any future potential sale of the player.

Santos will wear the number 17 shirt at United. He put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.

In his first words as a United player, the Brazilian made it clear that he is keen to make history at the club and fight for his new teammates.

He went on to label United the biggest club in the world, while voicing his excitement to get going and leave his mark.

Now, the Manchester Evening News have reported when the 22-year-old could make his bow for the 20-time English champions.

Santos’ debut

Tyrone Marshall writes, “New signing Andrey Santos trained with his Manchester United teammates for the first time on Monday, and if all goes according to plan, he could feature in this weekend’s friendly against Wrexham.”

“Santos is now in line to be part of the squad that travels to Helsinki this weekend for the opening pre-season friendly of the summer against Championship outfit Wrexham.”

The news outlet explains that Santos has been able to link up with United immediately because he was not involved with Brazil at the World Cup.

Players who participated in the World Cup will get up to three weeks off before reporting back for pre-season duty.

Santos and Mason Mount are the only senior and fit midfielders who are available to Michael Carrick for selection ahead of the Wrexham game.

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social