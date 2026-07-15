Camavinga: What Fabrizio Romano has said about United’s move for Real Madrid star

Manchester United are taking a particularly keen interest in French midfielders.

Initially in the summer, United were keen on Aurelien Tchouameni, who has now agreed to extend his contract at Real Madrid.

AS Roma’s Manu Kone has also landed on United’s radar. Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Red Devils have made a call to his agents.

Manchester United hold internal discussions for Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are understood to be looking for a defensive midfielder who can cover large spaces and is dominant in duels.

Both Aurelien Tchouameni and Manu Kone fit that brief well, and so does their compatriot, Eduardo Camavinga, at least as per the club’s recruitment team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have internally discussed Camavinga as a potential third midfield signing.

However, the Italian journalist claimed that the 23-year-old Frenchman does not want to leave Real Madrid this summer. Despite missing out on a spot in France’s World Cup squad due to a lack of regular starts in the Spanish capital, Camavinga wants to continue with Los Blancos.

“Camavinga wants to be an important part of Real Madrid’s project next season,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

As things stand, any deal would supposedly only be possible if Camavinga agrees to leave.

What Eduardo Camavinga could bring to Manchester United

A product of the Stade Rennes academy, Camavinga once drew comparisons to Paul Pogba for his technical prowess and extraordinary physique.

The 6’1″ midfield gem uses his long legs to cover ground and make strong tackles. He possesses impressive stamina and work rate, and has therefore often been used as a full-back.

Eduardo Camavinga Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played La Liga 29 1 - 2 - 1,526' Champions League 11 1 1 1 1 479' Supercopa 2 - - - - 169' Copa del Rey 1 - - - - 25' Total 43 2 1 3 1 2,199'

In possession, he likes to drop towards the defenders, receive the ball, and quickly move it between the lines. The French youngster uses his frame and dribbling ability to shield the ball and glide past opponents.

However, given the number of high-profile midfielders at the Santiago Bernabeu, Camavinga has not been able to play in his preferred position at number six. The uncertainty has certainly had an impact on his development and it would be in the player’s best interest to move elsewhere.

Last month, Spanish publication SPORT claimed that Real value Camavinga at €60 million (£51.1m).

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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