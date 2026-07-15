Noussair Mazraoui: Milan hatch Estupinan plan to sign United ace

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui gave a fine account of himself at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He was part of the Moroccan side that reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, where they were beaten by France.

Mazraoui featured in all six games at the summer’s spectacle, starting all but one of them, and managed to impress in the left-back role. The 28 year old even filled in at centre-back against France in the quarter-finals, but failed to inspire his team to a win.

Nevertheless, the Moroccan left the tournament with his head held high and underlined why he remains highly regarded at Old Trafford. The player’s versatility was already evident last season, when he operated at centre-back with aplomb in the 1-0 win over Chelsea.

His performance at the World Cup earned him further admirers across Europe. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that former United head coach Ruben Amorim is keen for a reunion with the Moroccan in Serie A.

Mazraoui’s stint at United so far

Mazraoui arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer of 2024 from Bayern Munich and has registered 77 appearances for United to date. Of these, 49 came under Amorim, who was removed from his position in January this year.

The Portuguese has taken charge of AC Milan this summer and is already working to modify his squad to fit his tactics. Mazraoui, who operated as a wing-back as well as a centre-back in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, has been identified as an option for the job.

Last season, the Moroccan registered 20 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. While he is not a first-team regular, the player remains an important member of the squad at the moment.

Noussair Mazraoui Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 20 11 - - 3 - 984' FA Cup - - - - - - - EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 20 11 - - 3 - 984'

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Rossoneri are planning to hold talks with their English counterparts to facilitate a deal for Mazraoui. An update on the matter has now emerged.

Milan’s Mazraoui plan

According to Calciomercato, Milan are planning to cash in on Pervis Estupinan to raise funds for a move for Mazraoui. The report states: “Milan’s plan is clear: to sell Estupinan and use the proceeds from his sale to launch a bid for Mazraoui.”

“Negotiations are currently underway with Aston Villa regarding the Ecuadorian winger, who is certain to leave as he does not feature in the club’s plans: the asking price is €20 million, but the Villains are hoping to spend less.”

“Estupinan is a specific request from Unai Emery, who has already managed him at Villarreal: both sides are optimistic that they will reach an agreement.”

The report states that United are not too eager to let Mazraoui leave and a lot will depend on the player, adding: “Once Estupinan has been sold (a deal Milan hope to finalise shortly), Cardinale will approach Manchester United, who do not appear particularly keen to let Mazraoui go.”

“It will be crucial to gauge the player’s wishes: should he be open to a move to Milan, it will be the player himself who asks the Red Devils to let him go.”

Final Thoughts

Mazraoui’s versatility makes him an invaluable asset for Carrick, particularly with United expected to compete on four fronts next season. With Diogo Dalot currently the only recognised right-back in the squad, INEOS can ill afford to sanction the Moroccan’s departure without first securing a suitable replacement.

Featured image by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

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