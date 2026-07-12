Noussair Mazraoui: Amorim has his eyes on versatile United genius



Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has his eyes on several of his former stars.

Initially, it came to light that the new AC Milan manager had set his sights on reuniting with defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Having worked with the Uruguayan both at United and Sporting CP, a move made sense, with INEOS also open to the arrangement for the right fee.

However, an injury sustained during the World Cup put paid to those hopes, and for now, the Uruguay international remains in Manchester.

Amorim keeps targeting United players

Then, Amorim targeted Amad, one of the few players who excelled under him during his ill-fated Old Trafford tenure.

Michael Carrick put his foot down almost instantaneously, with the winger also not interested in a return to Italy at this stage of his career.

Now, according to journalist Matteo Moretto, Amorim is an admirer of Noussair Mazraoui, and he could be an option for the Rossoneri this summer.

“Noussair Mazraoui is one of Amorim’s favourites. As of now there are no negotiations underway, there’s no direct contact between the clubs.

Amorim now eyeing Noussair Mazraoui

“But what I can tell you is that certainly Mazraoui, who is 28 years old and also has a contract expiring in 2028 with an option, is a player highly regarded by Amorim. Let’s see if he is targeted by Milan later in the window.

“As of today, I’m talking about the manager’s approval of him – Amorim appreciates Mazraoui’s qualities.”

With the 20-time English league champions yet to sign a left-back, there is every chance the Moroccan could play as Luke Shaw’s understudy, as he did for his country to great effect at the World Cup.

He excels as a right back, and given that United will take part in four competitions, there will be plenty of minutes on offer for the former Ajax ace on either flank.

Hopefully, Noussair Mazraoui can stay fit for the duration of the season. The only way he leaves is if INEOS decide to strengthen at the back, with links persisting with Julian Ryerson of Borussia Dortmund.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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