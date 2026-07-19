Manu Kone: Roma prepared to accept bid for United target

Manchester United are set to make a strong push to land AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone, as per reports.

United fans saw their first glimpse of Andrey Santos in the red shirt against Wrexham. The Brazilian impressed with his positioning and combative style of play. He will soon be joined by Youri Tielemans, who is currently on a break following the World Cup.

By the time Tielemans is ready to play for United, the Red Devils might add another midfielder to their ranks.

Roma ready to sell Manu Kone

According to Football Insider, AS Roma are “reluctantly preparing to accept offers” for Manu Kone amid interest from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old, who moved to Rome from Borussia Mönchengladbach, still has three years left to run on his current deal with the Giallorossi.

“Due to their finances, they would find it very hard to turn down any big-money offers for Manu Kone in this summer transfer window, although he still has three years on his contract,” Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider.

It is understood that Kone features high on United’s shortlist of midfield targets.

The 6’1″ French midfield dynamo’s blend of athleticism, intelligence, and composure in possession could prove to be game-changing for the Mancunians. He has been described as “enormously underrated” by European football expert Andy Brassell.

Manchester United bid for Manu Kone expected in coming days

Meanwhile, Friday’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that United could make advances to sign Kone from Roma.

It is believed United have approached the Frenchman’s camp and “found out his total willingness for the transfer” even though his dream is to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian publication added that United are “expected to submit offers in the coming days.”

Everything points to Kone being United’s priority third midfield signing, and now that his encouraging World Cup campaign with France has come to an end, the picture should become clearer imminently.

Feature image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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