Alejandro Garnacho: Man United eyeing Aston Villa’s plan for Chelsea star

Manchester United will be keeping a watchful eye on Alejandro Garnacho’s situation after Aston Villa held talks for the Chelsea winger, as Fabrizio Romano reveals.

Sell-on clause

Having arrived at Stamford Bridge less than twelve months ago, Chelsea are already intent on selling Garnacho this summer. The Argentina international, who missed out on a place in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the World Cup, has struggled since swapping Manchester for London, scoring just one goal in the Premier League last season, though he fared better in the cup competitions.

Alejandro Garnacho Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 14 1 4 2 - 1,268' UEFA Champions League 9 3 1 - - - 330' FA Cup 6 4 2 - 1 - 399' EFL Cup 4 1 4 - - - 156' Total 43 22 8 4 3 - 2,153'

INEOS included a sell-on clause, worth 10%, in the £40 million deal with Chelsea. Interestingly, Manchester United also made advances to include Andrey Santos in the deal, but the Blues ruled that prospect out, only for the Brazilian to complete a move to Old Trafford one year later.

The departure of Garnacho already looks set to pay dividends for the second summer running, as Garnacho has been made to train separately from Xabi Alonso’s first-team squad while the Blues facilitate his exit. Sound familiar?

Wisely, the clause is understood to apply to any fee Chelsea receive for the 22-year-old winger, as opposed to the profits from a sale, as was the case with Mason Greenwood.

The List of Suitors Grows

Serie A giant AS Roma are understood to be frontrunners for Garnacho, having already submitted an offer to Chelsea. It is a loan proposal “worth 5 million euros, with an option to buy set at 35 million, which becomes mandatory should certain conditions be met.”

However, Chelsea are not prepared to sanction a loan, prioritising a permanent departure if Garnacho is to leave west London as BlueCo look to bolster their budget to help Alonso reinvent his new squad. There is also said to be interest from the Saudi Pro League, which would be of great interest to Chelsea – and Manchester United – as Middle Eastern clubs would be prepared to pay whatever it took to sign a player yet to enter his prime from a top European league.

Now, Aston Villa have also entered the fray, bringing Garnacho’s name up during negotiations with Chelsea over Morgan Rogers, Romano reveals. The 23-year-old England international sealed a record-breaking switch to Stamford Bridge yesterday, worth £117 million.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian transfer expert states: “It’s also important to mention that Aston Villa are still looking for wingers…I am told that one of the points of conversation with Chelsea was also about Alejandro Garnacho, but at the moment, the priority for Garnacho is to explore different possibilities.

“So, at this moment, Aston Villa Garnacho is not something concrete, but was one of the points of discussion during the meeting. Garnacho has an offer from Rome in Italy, and Roma are going very big for him, so we have to understand what happens there.”

TEAMtalk have further expanded on the Villans’ interest, confirming talks were held between the two clubs over Garnacho.

However, their sources indicate the Argentine “would be open to a move to Villa Park should the opportunity develop, with the prospect of regular football under Emery appealing to the former Manchester United winger.” Crucially, Villa have cash to burn after their loss of Rogers, giving them the firepower to get the greenlight from Chelsea if they choose.

Final Thoughts

Manchester United will not care one iota whether Garnacho is wearing an Aston Villa shirt, or the carmine red of Roma, next season; just as long as it is not a Chelsea one, because this will mean he has sealed an exit from Stamford Bridge, entitling the Red Devils to a slice of the pie.

Featured image Alex Broadway via Getty Images

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