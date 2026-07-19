Radek Vitek: Man United handed perfect chance to hit the jackpot on keeper transfer



Radek Vitek wants to leave Manchester United, confirming this in his chat with the media after United’s pre-season friendly with Wrexham.

His potential exit is not a significant blow to the Red Devils, who have just secured an experienced deputy for Senne Lammens in Karl Darlow.

However, if United sold him now, one thing is certain: he would not fetch a huge fee, with £10 million even suggested as his asking price at one point.

Transfer regret looming

Fast forward a few years, and should the 22‑year‑old blossom elsewhere, fans will inevitably lament: how could United have let him go for such a small sum?

To avoid such a backlash, United have one obvious call to make, and it could prove to be a transfer masterstroke.

Radek Vitek should leave on a loan deal

INEOS must resist any request for a permanent sale of Vitek and prioritise a loan exit instead.

The keeper has already admitted that all he wants is to play a key role, and he does not mind going out on another loan.

Indeed, his willingness to consider a loan exit shows he has not given up on making it at United.

What Manchester United should do

The 20-time English champions can capitalise on his ambitions by handing him a new deal that keeps him at the club longer, given his current deal expires in 2028.

A new deal, combined with another loan spell, should see Vitek build on last season’s form and become significantly more valuable by next summer.

Remember, he was outstanding at Bristol City, sweeping their end‑of‑season awards: Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and Players’ Player of the Year.

Radek Vitek stats for 2025-26 season (Flashscore)

Season Club Matches Played (MP) Save Percentage (SV%) Clean Sheets (CS) Yellow Cards (YC) Red Cards (RC) 2025/26 Bristol City 41 71.3% 12 1 0

If he continues on that trajectory, keep making those “outrageous” saves, United could easily be asking for £40 million or more next year, avoiding the mistake of selling a promising asset for far less than his true worth, which is exactly what might happen if a permanent exit is sanctioned this summer.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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