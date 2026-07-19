Home » Radek Vitek: Man United handed perfect chance to hit the jackpot on keeper transfer

Radek Vitek: Man United handed perfect chance to hit the jackpot on keeper transfer

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Radek Vitek


Radek Vitek wants to leave Manchester United, confirming this in his chat with the media after United’s pre-season friendly with Wrexham.

His potential exit is not a significant blow to the Red Devils, who have just secured an experienced deputy for Senne Lammens in Karl Darlow.

However, if United sold him now, one thing is certain: he would not fetch a huge fee, with £10 million even suggested as his asking price at one point.

Transfer regret looming

Fast forward a few years, and should the 22‑year‑old blossom elsewhere, fans will inevitably lament: how could United have let him go for such a small sum?

To avoid such a backlash, United have one obvious call to make, and it could prove to be a transfer masterstroke.

Radek Vitek should leave on a loan deal

INEOS must resist any request for a permanent sale of Vitek and prioritise a loan exit instead.

The keeper has already admitted that all he wants is to play a key role, and he does not mind going out on another loan.

Indeed, his willingness to consider a loan exit shows he has not given up on making it at United.

What Manchester United should do

The 20-time English champions can capitalise on his ambitions by handing him a new deal that keeps him at the club longer, given his current deal expires in 2028.

A new deal, combined with another loan spell, should see Vitek build on last season’s form and become significantly more valuable by next summer.

Remember, he was outstanding at Bristol City, sweeping their end‑of‑season awards: Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and Players’ Player of the Year.

Radek Vitek stats for 2025-26 season (Flashscore)

SeasonClubMatches Played (MP)Save Percentage (SV%)Clean Sheets (CS)Yellow Cards (YC)Red Cards (RC)
2025/26Bristol City4171.3%1210

If he continues on that trajectory, keep making those “outrageous” saves, United could easily be asking for £40 million or more next year, avoiding the mistake of selling a promising asset for far less than his true worth, which is exactly what might happen if a permanent exit is sanctioned this summer.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Mamadou Sangare: Why RC Lens star will fix...

Manu Kone: Roma prepared to accept bid for...

Alejandro Garnacho: Man United eyeing Aston Villa’s plan...

Nico Williams: Man United rival Chelsea for Athletic...

Radek Vitek’s transfer reality check highlights exactly why...

Lewis Hall chooses between Man United and Chelsea

Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.