Marcus Rashford: Man United star shows Carrick exactly what he can do

Manchester United had one player involved in the bronze medal match at the World Cup.

Kobbie Mainoo reportedly injured his back in training before the match and was not even on the bench for the tie against France.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford got the nod from Thomas Tuchel and started on the left wing.

The English forward’s future is still very much up in the air as his release clause has expired, with nobody offering the required amount.

The 28-year-old is expected to return to pre-season training with Manchester United after his holiday, and boss Michael Carrick is said to be open to working with him.

Match vs France

Rashford only played the first 45 minutes of England’s outrageous 6-4 win over France to claim the bronze medal.

Nonetheless, within these 45 minutes, England raced into a 4-0 lead at half-time, where Rashford was heavily involved.

His biggest contribution was a clever assist for Bukayo Saka, when he kept his cool in the penalty area to pick out the Arsenal winger before he scored his opening goal.

Rashford also missed a one-on-one chance and produced a stunning piece of skill to set himself up for a long-distance pile driver that was well stopped by Mike Maignan.

In the match, he had one assist and completed three key passes.

The winger also completed 90% of his passes but could not connect with either of his crossing attempts.

Rashford was a real threat down the wing and completed two of his three dribble attempts successfully, not giving the French full-back time to rest.

He made three progressive carries but also put in a bit of a shift defensively, winning two ground duels.

Marcus Rashford stats vs France

Statistic Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.51 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.07 Big chances created 3 Key passes 3 Crosses (accurate) 2 (0) Accurate passes 18/20 (90%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 10/12 (83%) Passes in own half (acc.) 8/8 (100%) Total shots 3 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.31 Shots on target 2 Shots blocked 1 Big chances missed 1 Touches 34 Dribbles (successful) 3 (2) Possession lost 7 Total carrying distance 98 m Carries 10 Progressive carries 3 Total progression 75 m Progressive carrying distance 57.7 m Longest progressive carry 25.4 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 4 (2) Dribbled past 0

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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