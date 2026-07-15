Will Senne Lammens’ World Cup error affect him? We asked Gary Pallister



Senne Lammens’ high-profile error for Belgium in the World Cup will be a challenge to his mental strength in the coming season, according to a Manchester United legend.

Lammens travelled to the World Cup as understudy to the great Thibaut Courtois and was not expected to take part, but an injury to the 34-year-old in the quarter-final against Spain saw the United youngster take to the field in the 70th minute.

With the game evenly poised at 1-1, in the 88th minute the 24-year-old spilled a straightforward shot, allowing Spain’s Mikel Merino to knock in the rebound and clinch victory for the European champions.

In an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person hosted by NetBet Online Betting, former England international and one of United’s greatest ever defenders, Gary Pallister, discussed the incident and what it might mean going forward.

Criticism rife

“He’s getting a lot of abuse online and that’s the nature of the game these days;” Pallister said. “Right now, he’s going to take some flak for that.”

“I’ve been in that position before. As a defender, you’d expect your keeper to save it, and you’d probably sit back on your heels. As a forward, you’re more in tune and more likely to follow it in, which the lad did and he got his rewards.”

“That might only happen one in 20, 30 shots, that the keeper spills it like that and he’s taken a gamble and it’s paid off for him.”

United must support Lammens

“Hopefully he’s got the mental strength,” The Ramsgate native said. “I’m sure he’ll get plenty of help from the lads when he gets back to United and back into training. But it’s difficult when you’ve got the hopes of a nation on your shoulders and you are the one that makes a mistake and it gets your team sent home in such a big game.”

“He’ll wear that for quite a long time, I would imagine, until he gets the chance to redeem himself. But at United, I think he’s strong enough to put that behind him. He’s shown that he’s got a good mentality in his short time at United. I think he’ll be fine, but it will be a little bit of baggage for him.”

Strength in depth

Karl Darlow has been signed from Leeds United as Lammens’ backup. We asked Pallister if he thinks that’s enough strength in depth. Might Lammens experience second season syndrome, especially if his World Cup gaffe affects him?

“He’s had a terrific first season,” the former centre-back replied. “It’s hard to find good goalkeepers. I thought we’d have been buying [Emiliano] Martinez last year, the Argentinian keeper, and you know about his character. We know he was a top goalkeeper, got the top award at the World Cup last time. And you know, his character is unquestionable in terms of the mentality of playing for big teams and in big games. We didn’t get him.”

“So there’s a lot of questions asked of Lammens, but he’s answered them,” he said. “He’s had a terrific first season. There’s always that danger of a second season syndrome, you never know for sure what damage has been done and whether he takes that baggage into the next season, but watching him, I think he’ll be okay, and that’s all.”

The first part of our exclusive interview with Gary Pallister, on Youri Tielemans, is available here.

Featured image Luke Hales via Getty Images

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