Carrick handed perfect chance to unleash Premier League’s next fiercest defensive partnership



While a centre-back signing is something Manchester United should have prioritised this summer, there appear to be no clear plans for such a transfer.

In the end, the strategy may simply be to rely on Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven, and Leny Yoro as the centre-back options. Yet, although that might look like decent depth on paper, in reality, it is not.

Defensive woes

Martínez was taken off in Argentina’s 1-0 World Cup loss to Spain. Considering his struggles with injuries, it would not be surprising if this latest setback keeps him sidelined for a while.

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt underwent surgery at the end of last season and is still not back in training. Yes, he is expected to return early next season, but after more than eight months out, it is unrealistic to expect him to immediately play a key role.

Therefore, with both De Ligt and Martínez doubtful for the start of the campaign, United may be left with Maguire, Yoro, and Heaven as the only reliable options.

Of those three, Maguire is also prone to injuries, meaning his game time will need careful management if he is to remain available throughout the season.

Time to unleash the Leny Yoro–Ayden Heaven partnership

Michael Carrick may have no choice but to unleash the Yoro–Heaven partnership, which insiders at Carrington believe could be as good, if not surpass, the William Saliba–Gabriel Magalhães pairing at Arsenal.

Heaven has already demonstrated exceptional composure, press resistance, and progressive ball-carrying ability when given his chances. Last December, he proved he could carry United’s defence, delivering classy performances that earned him the Player of the Month award.

Yoro, on the other hand, boasts outstanding pace and recovery skills. He makes precise interceptions and is also an elite ball-player.

Together, the two could complement each other perfectly: Heaven as the aggressive, front-footed defender, and Yoro as the deep-lying cover.

Pre-season: The perfect time to nurture the partnership

Since it is clear Maguire, Martínez, and De Ligt cannot be fully relied upon, Carrick should use this pre-season to cultivate Yoro and Heaven’s chemistry.

Pre-season is the ideal time to experiment with new tactics, and it offers the perfect opportunity to coach the duo into forming a partnership he can trust.

With Jonny Evans now part of Carrick’s coaching staff and Maguire’s experience, Yoro and Heaven can be mentored into a pairing capable of anchoring United’s defence.

Heaven had an impressive 2025–26 season, while Yoro struggled. Nevertheless, if the young Frenchman is given a chance, he could rediscover his brilliance and even take his game to the next level.

In the end, whether Carrick chooses to pounce on the opportunity to unleash the Yoro–Heaven partnership remains to be seen. What is obvious, however, is that United have in these two defenders the potential to forge a partnership that could dominate the Premier League for the next decade.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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