Orlando Gill: United initiate contact to sign San Lorenzo goalkeeper

Manchester United have already strengthened their goalkeeping department this summer.

Earlier this summer, United convinced Karl Darlow to snub a renewal offer from Leeds United and move to Old Trafford on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old Welsh star is expected to play second fiddle to Senne Lammens next season. Furthermore, United have also extended Tom Heaton’s contract, with the veteran set to remain as the side’s third-choice shot-stopper.

However, the Red Devils continue to be linked with another goalkeeper.

Manchester United make move for San Lorenzo star Orlando Gill

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Manchester United have made initial enquiries to assess a potential transfer for Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

Th 6’6″ giant was one of his country’s standout performers at the World Cup. He was named FIFA’s Player of the Match against both Germany and France.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Argentine outfit San Lorenzo at club level. It is claimed United have tracked him since the beginning of the season. Now, after a solid World Cup campaign, the Premier League giants’ interest has intensified and the player’s reputation has skyrocketed.

It is suggested that United view Gill as a player capable of becoming a leading figure in European football. His imposing presence, aerial ability, and composure with the ball at his feet are all thought to be valued by the club’s football department.

The report states San Lorenzo will sanction his departure if they receive offers in the region of €10m (£8.5m) for their star goalkeeper, who is also admired by Serie A outfits Lazio and Torino.

Senne Lammens remains Manchester United’s number one

While the report says a goalkeeper is one of United’s priorities this summer, it is difficult to see where Gill would fit at Old Trafford, given Lammens emerged as the undisputed number one at the club.

As things stand, there have been no suggestions that this has changed ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a phenomenal maiden campaign in the Premier League before heading to the World Cup. Although he made a costly error for Belgium, he has been backed by experienced goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Heaton to come out of the setback a stronger player.

As such, it appears United’s name is being used to attract more European suitors for Gill.

Featured image Buda Mendes via Getty Images

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