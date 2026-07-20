Man United launch decisive move to sign Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United have reportedly launched an attempt to sign Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Sarr interest

Heading into the window, bolstering the midfield was repeatedly stated to be United’s top priority, especially after Casemiro’s departure.

The Red Devils have sinced announced the signing of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively. United are believed to be on the hunt for a third midfielder, with the likes of Manu Kone, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Alex Scott under consideration.

But Michael Carrick’s side are also said to be keen on attacking reinforcements and now, Foot Mercato reveal that they have made enquiries for Sarr.

More to follow…