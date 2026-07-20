Home » Man United launch decisive move to sign Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr

Man United launch decisive move to sign Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Sarr and Mainoo

Manchester United have reportedly launched an attempt to sign Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Sarr interest

Heading into the window, bolstering the midfield was repeatedly stated to be United’s top priority, especially after Casemiro’s departure.

The Red Devils have sinced announced the signing of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively. United are believed to be on the hunt for a third midfielder, with the likes of Manu Kone, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Alex Scott under consideration.

But Michael Carrick’s side are also said to be keen on attacking reinforcements and now, Foot Mercato reveal that they have made enquiries for Sarr.

More to follow…

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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