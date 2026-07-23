Picture: Benjamin Sesko shares hugely encouraging fitness update



Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has provided a positive injury update as the start of the new season nears.

Injured

Sesko has been sidelined since May, when he sustained an injury in the 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool.

He was already playing through the pain barrier before he hurt his knee after ex-Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate nudged him off the pitch.

The United forward collided with the advertising boards, forcing Michael Carrick to substitute him. With Champions League football already secured, United opted not to risk Sesko for the remaining fixtures of the 2025/26 season against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Like his teammates who did not participate in the World Cup, Sesko got a much-deserved break. He returned to Carrington for pre-season training but has been observing his own rehabilitation programme as he looks to get over the problem.

The Slovenian did not feature last weekend as United faced Wrexham in Helsinki. In his absence, Joshua Zirkzee led the line.

Sesko has also not been included in Carrick’s travelling squad to face Rosenborg on Friday.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are hopeful of having the 23-year-old back in time for the start of the new campaign.

Sesko has now provided a welcome boost.

Fitness update

Earlier on Thursday, Sesko took to social media and uploaded pictures of himself training on the grass in Carrington.

In the images, he is seen carrying out both fitness drills and ball work.

The post is accompanied by the caption, “getting there.” This strongly suggests that Sesko is not too far away from being fully fit and returning to action.

The key takeaway is that he appears to be well on the road to recovery, with hopes that he will be able to play in pre-season.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social