Man United issue huge Manuel Ugarte injury update



Manchester United have provided a major fitness update on Manuel Ugarte.

Huge setback

Last month, United confirmed that Ugarte suffered a knee ligament injury during Uruguay’s World Cup defeat to Spain in Guadalajara.

The midfielder twisted awkwardly as he tried to engage in a tackle in the build-up to Spain’s winning goal. He hit the floor in pain before he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Uruguay’s medical staff assessed him before he flew back to Manchester for further checks. It was then that United confirmed the devastating news.

Ugarte himself branded the problem “the most serious injury a footballer can face”, while vowing to “be back stronger.”

United have now announced that he has undergone a successful surgical procedure.

Update

United have released a statement which reads, “Manchester United can confirm that Manuel Ugarte has undergone successful surgery to address a knee-ligament injury, which he suffered whilst representing Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup.”

“Ugarte will now begin the rehabilitation stage of his recovery and will be carefully managed by the club’s medical and performance staff.”

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Manuel well for his recovery and will be supporting him every step of the way.”

It’s understood that Ugarte had been lined up for a summer departure, but his current injury has scuppered any move.

The 2024 signing from PSG for £50.8m has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, and he hasn’t featured since starting the home loss to Leeds in the Premier League on 13 April.

Meanwhile, United have announced the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

The Red Devils are still aiming to acquire one more midfielder.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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