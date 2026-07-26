Man United make huge call on future of Shea Lacey



Manchester United have reportedly reached a major decision on the future of youngster Shea Lacey after his heroics in the 5-0 win over Rosenborg.

Lacey dazzles

Lacey scored the opener as United eased past Rosenborg in just their second pre-season game.

He started in the attacking midfield role as part of a trio that also had Andrey Santos and Mason Mount. Lacey didn’t look out of place even once.

At the half-hour mark, he latched onto a good ball from Joshua Zirkzee and made his way inside the Rosenborg, cutting in with precision before he curled a fantastic finish into the back of the net, well past the reach of the goalkeeper.

Ben was a fan of Shea Lacey’s opener… 👏 Watch extended highlights on YouTube ⤵️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2026

Lacey performed well and will have given Michael Carrick plenty to consider. After the game, Carrick was complimentary about the young players.

There have been suggestions that United are open to letting Lacey leave on loan but according to Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, the Red Devils have decided to keep him at least until the turn of the year.

Lacey decision

Luckhurst reports, “Manchester United plan to keep Shea Lacey in their first team squad for the first half of the season.”

“Sources say Carrick wants to keep Lacey in his squad until the January transfer window, at the earliest.”

“United and Lacey’s advisers are prepared to reassess his situation in the new year to decide whether he remains at the club or heads out on loan for the first time.”

Lacey made his United debut last December under then-manager Ruben Amorim. He made three further appearances, with his only one under Michael Carrick coming on the final day of the 2025/26 season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He looked set to establish himself in the senior ranks, only for an FA Cup red card and a subsequent injury to stall his momentum. Now, however, it appears he’s being handed the opportunity to make up for lost time.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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