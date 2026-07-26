Pedro Vite: Pumas boss hands key update on United target’s future

Manchester United continue to be linked with several midfielders from across the globe as they look to address the position before the start of the new campaign. The Red Devils’ need for reinforcement stems from Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury.

The Brazilian midfielder was indispensable for the Premier League giants last season, helping them finish third in the league, but has left as a free agent this summer. Casemiro has since joined MLS champions Inter Miami on a Bosman move.

Ugarte, meanwhile, was heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford at the end of the season, but ruptured his ACL at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Uruguayan is set to be sidelined for a while, which leaves Kobbie Mainoo as the only recognised central midfielder in the senior squad.

United have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to strengthen the middle of the park but remain in the market for further reinforcements. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that they have found an option in Pumas UNAM midfielder Pedro Vite.

A breakthrough World Cup

Vite rose through the ranks at Independiente del Valle before breaking into the senior side in 2021. He left the Ecuadorian club that year to join Vancouver Whitecaps FC and spent four seasons with the MLS side.

The 24 year old moved to Pumas UNAM last year and his performances with the Liga MX side earned him a place in the Ecuador squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was at the summer’s spectacle that the player caught the eye of European clubs.

Vite started all of his nation’s four games at the tournament, playing every minute until their elimination by Mexico in the Round of 32. The player was particularly impressive in the 2-1 group-stage win over Germany, where he even set up Nilson Angulo’s equaliser.

Pedro Vite 2026 World Cup Stats

Matchday Date Opponent Result Position Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Group E 15/06/26 Ivory Coast 0–1 DM - - - - 90' Group E 21/06/26 Curaçao 0–0 CM - - - - 90' Group E 26/06/26 Germany 2–1 DM - 1 - - 90' Round of 32 01/07/26 Mexico 0–2 CM - - - - 90'

Composed, tenacious and blessed with an eye for line-breaking passes, Vite combines high work rate with link-up play in the middle of the park. His ability to carry out various roles in midfield also makes him an enticing option for the Red Devils.

The previous report from The Peoples Person stated that the Ecuadorian could be available for just £7.4 million this summer. Pumas sporting vice-president Antonio Sancho has now provided an update on the player’s future.

United yet to submit offer for Vite

Speaking recently as cited by Quinto Partido, Sancho insisted that the Liga MX club are yet to receive any offer for their players this summer. He said: “We’re complete and there are no offers for anyone, at the moment.”

Despite Sancho’s bullish response, the general belief according to the country’s media is that Vite is almost certain to take the next step in his career this summer. Meanwhile, United also remain heavily linked with a third midfield signing, although there is every possibility that they could go for a marquee target like Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, with the Red Devils also linked with attacking and defensive reinforcements, INEOS could be tempted to take a risk on Vite as well.

Final Thoughts

United have lived to rue their decision not to sign Moises Caicedo for a nominal fee long before he became a household name. While Vite may not be cut from the same cloth as his countryman, his low price tag does make him a tempting option for the English giants.

Pumas no buscará más refuerzos para el Apertura 2026. “Estamos completos y no hay ofertas por nadie, hasta el momento”, declaró Antonio Sancho ante los rumores sobre Pedro Vite y Rubén Duarte. Córdova, Calderón, Arteaga y Herrera fueron las cuatro incorporaciones. La directiva… pic.twitter.com/1piTw4zb1c — Quinto Partido (@quintopartidoof) July 24, 2026

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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