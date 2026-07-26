Patrick Dorgu reveals the fastest player in United’s current squad

Manchester United full-back Patrick Dorgu has named two players who could compete with him in a 100-metre sprint. The Danish international arrived at the Theatre of Dreams from Lecce in January 2025 and has since become a first-team regular for the Red Devils.

Dorgu initially operated as a wing-back in former head coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. When the Portuguese lost his job in January this year, the Premier League giants shifted to a back four under Michael Carrick.

Luke Shaw was the established left-back in the team, and the situation initially raised doubts about Dorgu’s involvement under the English manager. However, Carrick sprang a surprise by deploying the Dane higher up the pitch and it turned out to be a masterstroke.

Dorgu’s resurgence under Carrick

Dorgu managed one goal and two assists in 21 games under Amorim last season. As such, Carrick’s decision to start him in attack against Manchester City at the Etihad in his first game in charge raised a few eyebrows.

Dorgu responded by scoring the second goal in a memorable 2-0 win over the Cityzens in their backyard. The English manager stuck with the 21 year old for the next game, against Arsenal at the Emirates, and he repaid that faith by scoring a worldie in a stunning 3-2 win.

That strike would go on to win the club’s goal of the season award, further demonstrating the player’s attacking prowess. Unfortunately, the Dane picked up a hamstring injury in the same game and would miss the next ten matches.

Dorgu, however, ended the season on a high, picking up a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the campaign. That was also a historic goal, as it was Bruno Fernandes’ 21st assist of the campaign.

The Dane ended the season with four goals and four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Patrick Dorgu Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 26 15 4 4 5 - 1,445' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 45' Total 28 17 4 4 5 - 1,580'

Dorgu has also been used in the left-forward role in both pre-season games so far, although he is yet to register a goal or an assist. The Dane has now revealed who is the fastest player in the current United squad.

Dorgu: United’s fastest player?

In a recent conversation with ESPN, Dorgu was asked which United player would win a 100-metre race. The Dane suggested that Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee would be in the mix, but backed himself to come out on top.

He said: “Me, Bryan, maybe Josh as well, ‘cause he [Zirkzee] has big, like long legs. I’ll back myself to come first, yeah.”

Mbeumo was the Premier League’s seventh-fastest player last season, and the only United player among the top ten in that list. As such, Dorgu going toe-to-toe with the Cameroonian can only be good news for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants could also welcome Marcus Rashford back into the squad next season, with a move away now looking unlikely. The Englishman was the 25th-fastest player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the only United player among the top 100, so he could also give the current speedsters at the club a run for their money.

Final Thoughts

With Shaw coming off an impressive campaign and Harry Amass catching the eye in pre-season, Dorgu could struggle to find game time at the left-back position. Instead, the Dane could turn out to be a secret weapon for Carrick, especially if INEOS fail to sign a left-forward this summer.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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