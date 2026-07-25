Heaven sends clear message to Carrick about youngsters after Rosenborg rout



Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven has fired a message to Michael Carrick regarding the youngsters, telling the manager that “they’re clearly ready” to step into the first team.

Youngsters dazzle

United’s youngsters ran riot on Friday, putting Rosenborg to the sword in pre-season clash number two.

Shea Lacey, who started in the No. 10 position, broke the deadlock with a fine curling finish. United’s second goal came early in the second half, with Joshua Zirkzee showcasing exceptional close control and dribbling ability to slice through the Rosenborg defence before finishing coolly.

Carrick then made wholesale personnel changes, bringing on an XI of youngsters, who proved too much for Rosenborg.

Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass and Ethan Williams all got on the scoresheet to secure a 5-0 victory for the Red Devils in Trondheim.

Jacob Devaney reacts fastest in the box ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3PKeomDo3P — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2026

Timing his run to perfection 👌⏱️ pic.twitter.com/u88GHmSzgq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2026

Beyond the starlets who scored, there were others including Dan Gore, Toby Collyer, Jaydan Kamason, Dan Armer, Radek Vitek and the Fletcher twins, who all contributed admirably.

Carrick was full of praise for United’s next generation, while Heaven insisted in his MUTV interview that they are ready for the next level.

Heaven’s message

“Very happy, obviously. A clean sheet and yeah, just happy to kick on.”

Asked about the importance of keeping a clean sheet in these early stages of pre-season, he answered, “It’s good. We need to take that into the Premier League when it starts, so it’s good to practise in pre-season when we can.”

On how his preparations are going, he explained, “Yeah, it’s good. [I’ve been] working hard in the off-season. In pre-season I’ve been training and working hard, just to make sure I’m in the best possible shape when the season starts.”

Heaven hailed the conveyor belt of talent currently coming through the ranks at the club.

Another solid game from Ayden 🛡️ Our defender caught up with MUTV after yesterday's triumph in Trondheim 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2026

“There’s a lot [of talent]. Obviously JJ [Gabriel], Shea [Lacey], Chido [Obi], Harry [Amass]…there’s a lot of them and they’re obviously doing great things out there as you can see.”

“We’re really happy to have them in the team and they’re clearly ready from what you can see on the pitch.”

Looking ahead to next weekend’s clash against Atletico Madrid, he admitted that he and his teammates are expecting a much tougher test.

“We’ve been expecting them for the past two games. They’ve both been tough and we’re just going to keep the same mentality next week.”

Heaven admitted that facing Atletico will give United a vital yardstick for their European ambitions, offering a glimpse of the intensity and quality that awaits at the highest level.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social