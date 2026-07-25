Bruno Fernandes: INEOS’ plans to stop Juventus revealed



One player Manchester United simply cannot afford to lose this summer is Bruno Fernandes.

The club captain broke the Premier League assist record last season and is easily United’s best player. Without him, fans shudder to think what might have happened in the last six years.

Given that the Red Devils are returning to the Champions League, it makes no sense to sell the club’s talisman.

However, with contract talks with the Portugal international stalling, multiple clubs seem to have tasted blood and are on the hunt to prise the 31-year-old away from Old Trafford.

Juventus pushing to sign Bruno Fernandes

The latest team to join the race is Juventus, with CaughtOffside claiming that the Bianconeri have been in touch with the United No.8‘s agents.

Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara is pushing to sign the former Sporting CP superstar, but United’s asking price is proving prohibitive.

As things stand, the three-time Champions League winners would likely demand close to £64 million for the Portuguese ace, a fee the Serie A giants simply cannot afford.

“Juventus are exploring an ambitious move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as Luciano Spalletti looks to add more creativity and leadership to his squad.

High asking price beyond Juventus’ reach

“Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Fernandes is one of the attacking midfielders being considered by Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 35 9 21 5 - 3,068' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 37 36 9 22 5 - 3,203'

25/26 season stats

“Juventus have explored his situation with his representatives. However, financing the transfer and matching his wages would be difficult, particularly if United demand a fee between €50 million and €75 million.”

Galatasaray are in the same boat, which also rules them out. Thankfully, talks between United and Bruno Fernandes have progressed in recent days, and there is confidence a deal can be agreed this month.

INEOS pushing to agree new deal to thwart Juventus

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, INEOS are ready to smash their wage structure in order to make it happen.

That shows how highly the club rate the attacking midfielder, and it makes little sense for him to jump ship during a season in which Champions League football will be on offer.

Feature image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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