Alex Scott: How United could hamper Chelsea’s midfield plans

Manchester United are considering making a strong move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

Scott has emerged as one of United’s priority midfield targets, but the Red Devils face competition from Chelsea for his services. Furthermore, Bournemouth are reluctant to part ways with their technically gifted star.

Recently, Sky Sports reported that Scott has turned down a new contract from Bournemouth, alerting his suitors.

Manchester United plot “sensational” Alex Scott hijack

Now, according to SportsBoom, Manchester United are “preparing to launch a sensational move” to hijack Chelsea’s pursuit of Alex Scott.

It is claimed that United have identified the English midfielder as one of their leading targets “after Chelsea saw a huge £64 million bid rejected by the Cherries.”

“His form has alerted a host of elite clubs, with United now considering whether to test Bournemouth’s resolve with a blockbuster bid of their own,” the report states.

Chelsea are willing to return with an improved offer for the 22-year-old, while Newcastle United continue to keep a close watch on developments.

However, United are “now threatening to steal a march on both of their Premier League rivals”.

Alex Scott could be incredible for Manchester United

Described as “unbelievable player” by Pep Guardiola, Scott’s energy, composure, creativity and eye for a pass have made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in England.

United are looking to add athleticism and intensity to their midfield to complement their current options.

Alex Scott Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 37 Minutes per game 77 Touches 54.2 Key passes 0.8 Accurate passes 31.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 1.6 Goals and assists 4

Source: Sofascore

Bournemouth find themselves under pressure after seeing their renewal offers rejected by Scott, who has less than two years left to run on his current deal at the south coast club.

It has been previously reported that Bournemouth value him at £80 million, a figure United were reluctant to pay. However, the latest report from SportsBoom suggests INEOS have softened their stance.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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